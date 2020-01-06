How and when to watch the Galaxy S20 Unpacked event live stream from San Francisco
Samsung could have gone with the date of February 20 in this very 2020 year for the announcement of what may be called Galaxy S20. That would have been a lot of twenties to remember, but it chose the date of February 11 for the announcement event, as you can see in its teaser video above.
We can see the rectangular camera island replacing one of the "A" letters in Samsung, and a rhombus for the second "A" in the company's name that may be representing the clamshell foldable Galaxy Z Flip that Samsung is rumored to reveal together with its spring flagships.
How and when to watch the Galaxy S20 and Z Flip Unpacked event live stream
Samsung sent us a press release detailing its new flagships' announcement date and time, asking us to prepare for an event in the Palace of Fine Arts, a huge neoclassical building in San Francisco, California, on February 11 at 11am PST | 2pm ET | 7PM GMT | 8PM CET | 9PM EET.
In case you are wondering, that's 11am on the West Coast, and as late as 2pm on the East Coast, meaning that nobody will have to get up early for the announcement. As to how to watch it, well, just click on the video above when time comes, and the live stream will unfold in front of your very eyes.
One phrase that caught our attention in the press release from Samsung is the enigmatic:
On February 11, Samsung Electronics will unveil new, innovative devices that will shape the next decade of mobile experiences.
Well, given that Samsung just confirmed it is gearing up for a huge release that will purportedly set the trend for the next "decade," the off-brand rumor that it may call the family Galaxy S20 to mark the beginning of said decade of change will likely materialize, along with the Z Flip mover and shaker. You'll just have to wait, click the play button above, and see for yourself come February 11.
Galaxy S20 specs, prices and release date rumors, when is the S20 coming out?
|Galaxy S20 Ultra (S11+)
|Galaxy S20+ (S11)
|Galaxy S20 (S11e)
|Design and dimensions
|Glass&metal
166.9 x 76 x 8.8mm
(10.2 mm at the camera bump)
Exclusive Danish fabric Kvadrat case
|Glass&metal
161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm
(8.9mm at the camera bump)
|Glass&metal
151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm
(9.1mm at the camera bump)
|Display
|6.9" 3200x1440p AMOLED, Premium Hole Infinity Display, on-demand 120Hz refresh at FHD+ resolution
|6.7" 3200x1440p AMOLED, Premium Hole Infinity Display, on-demand 120Hz refresh at FHD+ resolution
|6.2" 3200x1440p AMOLED, Premium Hole Infinity Display, on-demand 120Hz refresh at FHD+ resolution
|Cameras
|108MP main
48MP periscope 'Space Zoom', up to 10x hybrid and 100x digital magnification
12MP Ultrawide-angle lens
ToF camera
40MP selfie camera
8K 30fps or 4K HDR 120fps recording
Features:
Video Spin, Bright Night, Single Take Photo, Director’s View from all cameras at once, Night Hyperlapse, Vertical Panoramas
12MP main, 1.8μm pixel size
64MP Telephoto, 3x optical
12MP Ultrawide-angle lens
ToF camera
10MP selfie camera
8K 30fps or 4K HDR 120fps recording
Features:
Video Spin, Bright Night, Single Take Photo, Director’s View from all cameras at once, Night Hyperlapse, Vertical Panoramas
|12MP main, 1.8μm pixel size
64MP Telephoto, 3x optical
12MP Ultrawide-angle lens
10MP selfie camera
8K 30fps or 4K HDR 120fps recording
Features:
Video Spin, Bright Night, Single Take Photo, Director’s View from all cameras at once, Night Hyperlapse, Vertical Panoramas
|Processor(s)
|Snapdragon 865, Exynos 990
|Snapdragon 865, Exynos 990
|Snapdragon 865, Exynos 990
|Memory
|from 12GB RAM/128GB to 16GB RAM/512GB basic storage
|from 12GB RAM/128GB basic storage
|from 12GB RAM/128GB basic storage
|Battery
|5000mAh
|4500mAh
|4000mAh
|Price (expected)
|from $1399 (5G model only), Galaxy Buds+ pre-order gift
|from $999 (4G version), $1199 (5G version), Galaxy Buds+ pre-order gift
|from $849 (4G version), $999 (5G version), Galaxy Buds+ pre-order gift
|Release date
|Announcement 2/11, release Friday, 3/6
|Announcement 2/11, release Friday, 3/6
|Announcement 2/11, release Friday, 3/6
