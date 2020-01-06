Samsung Android How-to

How and when to watch the Galaxy S20 Unpacked event live stream from San Francisco

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Feb 03, 2020, 1:28 AM

Samsung could have gone with the date of February 20 in this very 2020 year for the announcement of what may be called Galaxy S20. That would have been a lot of twenties to remember, but it chose the date of February 11 for the announcement event, as you can see in its teaser video above.

It could be that Samsung is saving February 20 as the release date, that would be pretty swell, but in either case, the teaser is not as cryptic as Samsung would have liked it to be due to the numerous leaks and rumors about the Galaxy S11 family that will end up being titled Galaxy S20 in the end. Oh, wait, may be that's why Samsung has picked February 11 to begin with, but we digress.

We can see the rectangular camera island replacing one of the "A" letters in Samsung, and a rhombus for the second "A" in the company's name that may be representing the clamshell foldable Galaxy Z Flip that Samsung is rumored to reveal together with its spring flagships. 

In addition, the Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earphones are expected to make a cameo with improved battery life but, unfortunately, without the trendy noise-cancellation utility, according to the latest tip:


 

How and when to watch the Galaxy S20 and Z Flip Unpacked event live stream



Samsung sent us a press release detailing its new flagships' announcement date and time, asking us to prepare for an event in the Palace of Fine Arts, a huge neoclassical building in San Francisco, California, on February 11 at 11am PST | 2pm ET | 7PM GMT | 8PM CET | 9PM EET

In case you are wondering, that's 11am on the West Coast, and as late as 2pm on the East Coast, meaning that nobody will have to get up early for the announcement. As to how to watch it, well, just click on the video above when time comes, and the live stream will unfold in front of your very eyes. 

One phrase that caught our attention in the press release from Samsung is the enigmatic:

On February 11, Samsung Electronics will unveil new, innovative devices that will shape the next decade of mobile experiences.

Well, given that Samsung just confirmed it is gearing up for a huge release that will purportedly set the trend for the next "decade," the off-brand rumor that it may call the family Galaxy S20 to mark the beginning of said decade of change will likely materialize, along with the Z Flip mover and shaker. You'll just have to wait, click the play button above, and see for yourself come February 11.


Galaxy S20 specs, prices and release date rumors, when is the S20 coming out?



Galaxy S20 Ultra (S11+)Galaxy S20+ (S11)Galaxy S20 (S11e)
Design and dimensionsGlass&metal
166.9 x 76 x 8.8mm
(10.2 mm at the camera bump)
Exclusive Danish fabric Kvadrat case		Glass&metal 
161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm 
(8.9mm at the camera bump)		Glass&metal
151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm
(9.1mm at the camera bump)
Display6.9" 3200x1440p AMOLED, Premium Hole Infinity Display, on-demand 120Hz refresh at FHD+ resolution 6.7" 3200x1440p AMOLED, Premium Hole Infinity Display, on-demand 120Hz refresh at FHD+ resolution6.2" 3200x1440p AMOLED, Premium Hole Infinity Display, on-demand 120Hz refresh at FHD+ resolution
Cameras108MP main
48MP periscope 'Space Zoom', up to 10x hybrid and 100x digital magnification
12MP Ultrawide-angle lens
ToF camera
40MP selfie camera
8K 30fps or 4K HDR 120fps recording

Features:   

Video Spin, Bright Night, Single Take Photo, Director’s View from all cameras at once, Night Hyperlapse, Vertical Panoramas
12MP main, 1.8μm pixel size
64MP Telephoto, 3x optical
12MP Ultrawide-angle lens
ToF camera
10MP selfie camera
8K 30fps or 4K HDR 120fps recording

 
Features:

Video Spin, Bright Night, Single Take Photo, Director’s View from all cameras at once, Night Hyperlapse, Vertical Panoramas		12MP main, 1.8μm pixel size
64MP Telephoto, 3x optical
12MP Ultrawide-angle lens
10MP selfie camera
8K 30fps or 4K HDR 120fps recording


 
Features:   

Video Spin, Bright Night, Single Take Photo, Director’s View from all cameras at once, Night Hyperlapse, Vertical Panoramas
Processor(s)Snapdragon 865, Exynos 990Snapdragon 865, Exynos 990Snapdragon 865, Exynos 990
Memoryfrom 12GB RAM/128GB to 16GB RAM/512GB basic storage from 12GB RAM/128GB basic storagefrom 12GB RAM/128GB basic storage
Battery5000mAh4500mAh4000mAh
Price (expected)from $1399 (5G model only), Galaxy Buds+ pre-order giftfrom $999 (4G version), $1199 (5G version), Galaxy Buds+ pre-order giftfrom $849 (4G version), $999 (5G version), Galaxy Buds+ pre-order gift
Release dateAnnouncement 2/11, release Friday, 3/6Announcement 2/11, release Friday, 3/6Announcement 2/11, release Friday, 3/6

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20+

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

rsiders
Reply

2. rsiders

Posts: 2044; Member since: Nov 17, 2011

2pm sucks for me. I'll just be arriving at work. I wish it was earlier. Oh well.

posted on yesterday, 10:39 AM

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
The Galaxy Fold 2 is coming, and it's not the Z Flip
The Galaxy Fold 2 is coming, and it's not the Z Flip
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Preliminary specs, size, features, and price comparison
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Preliminary specs, size, features, and price comparison
2021 iPhone 9 (SE2) Plus to feature Touch ID power button, LCD display
2021 iPhone 9 (SE2) Plus to feature Touch ID power button, LCD display

Popular stories

Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless