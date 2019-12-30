Samsung's next big flagship might be called the Galaxy S20 Ultra

The Galaxy S20 will be the cheapest phone, not the Galaxy S20e

Case manufacturer Schnailcase has received word from a trusted supplier that Samsung is planning to scrap its cheapest e-branded flagship model next year. A reason for the decision is yet to be provided but weaker than expected sales are likely the culprit.



This important change means the 6.2-inch premium smartphone that was previously expected to replace the Galaxy S10e is actually under development as the standard Galaxy S10's successor. As a result, the phone will be marketed simply as the Galaxy S20 and should be priced accordingly.

For those of you that aren't yet aware, the revised display mentioned above is expected to arrive paired with an upgraded triple-camera setup that consists of an ultra-wide-angle shooter, an impressive 5x optical zoom periscope snapper, and a new 108-megapixel main camera.



The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 will undoubtedly power the smartphone in the United States whereas Samsung's own Exynos 990 should be present in Europe and other international markets. These chipsets are probably going to be paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable internal storage, Android 10 with One UI 2.1 straight out of the box, and a decently sized 4,000mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ will cover the middle ground

The second smartphone in the upcoming Galaxy S20 series looks set to incorporate a massive 6.7-inch AMOLED display. It was originally expected to replace the Galaxy S10 but today's information, which tipster Ishan Agarwal believes is correct, reveals that it may instead succeed the Galaxy S10+ and debut as the Galaxy S20+.



An impressive quadruple-camera setup is expected on the rear, complete with the three sensors featured on the Galaxy S20 and an additional Time-of-Flight sensor for improved portrait photography and AR content representation.

Regarding the internal configuration, an improved 12/256GB internal configuration is expected to accompany the chipsets mentioned above and Android 10. A noticeably bigger 4,500mAh battery capacity is to be expected alongside support for 45W fast charging, wireless charging , and reverse wireless charging.

Samsung's biggest phone could be the Galaxy S20 Ultra

The biggest (and most expensive) smartphone in Samsung's new lineup is where things are going to get interesting because it's going to feature a humongous 6.9-inch display and is believed to be a replacement for the ultra-premium Galaxy S10 5G that was introduced earlier this year.



However, because the next-gen network compatibility is also planned for the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+, Samsung has reportedly ditched the associated branding from the phone's marketing name and is instead planning to sell the phone as the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

To refresh your memory, this particular device should support everything present on the Galaxy S20+ alongside a 2x telephoto camera designed to bridge the gap between 1x and 5x optical zoom and a giant 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series announcement and release date

The Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Ultra, and Galaxy S20+ are expected to debut at an Unpacked event on Tuesday, February 11, alongside new Galaxy Buds+ wireless earphones.



History suggests pre-orders for the complete lineup will kick off by the end of the week ahead of an official launch on February 21 or February 28. Samsung will, therefore, be the first major brand of the year to release its flagship devices.

One industry source recently claimed Samsung had plans to market its next-generation flagship lineup as the Galaxy S20 series. Now, another interesting piece of information suggests the updated naming scheme will be accompanied by an additional change.