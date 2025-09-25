Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Grab the Galaxy Buds FE for a whopping 50% off with this limited-time sale

These budget-friendly Samsung earbuds are an even easier pick at 50% off.

Samsung Deals
Looking for affordable Samsung earbuds? The Galaxy Buds FE might just be the right choice. Right now, these puppies sell for 50% off at Woot, knocking them to just $49.99. Be sure to act fast, though — the promo might vanish any minute.

Galaxy Buds FE (international version): 50% off

$49 99
$99 99
$50 off (50%)
The Galaxy Buds FE offer pretty solid audio, special features like real-time translations, ANC, and decent battery life, making them a top pick for Galaxy fans on a budget. Right now, these are 50% off at Woot, making them even cheaper. This is an international model.
Buy at Woot

Galaxy Buds 3 FE with free SmartTag 2

The Galaxy Buds 3 FE are a fantastic alternative. These recently launched earbuds are now available in a bundle with a free SmartTag 2 at Amazon. The promo will only remain for a limited time.
Buy at Amazon

Right off the bat, we should mention the Amazon-owned retailer is actually offering an international version of the wireless earbuds. While that might be a drawback for some, the good news is you’re getting a vendor-backed 12-month warranty for peace of mind.

Still not convinced? Consider the newer Galaxy Buds 3 FE instead. These are now bundled with a free SmartTag 2 at Amazon. That saves you $29.99 on the tracking device, but since this is a limited-time promo, you might not have much longer to act.

While these are no longer the latest FE Samsung earbuds, they still offer a lot for their current price. You’re getting real-time translation with the Interpreter feature (works with Galaxy phones only), a comfortable fit, and more than decent ANC performance. They might not be the best in class, but they bring outside noises to a much more manageable level, which is always a plus.

When it comes to audio quality, these bad boys offer a consumer-friendly sound with deep and punchy bass, somewhat wide mids, and clear highs. The low-end emphasis adds a satisfying thump to every beat, but it might not fit every user. If you’re one of those, you’d definitely appreciate the EQ customization available through the app.

Factor in the extra features like fast pairing to Galaxy devices and the ability to locate your buds when you misplace them, and you’ve got fairly decent everyday earbuds. The best part? The Galaxy Buds FE are a seriously good bargain, thanks to Woot’s generous 50% discount. Get your pair and save big before it’s too late.

Grab the Galaxy Buds FE for a whopping 50% off with this limited-time sale

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless