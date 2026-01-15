Latest Galaxy AI policy changes show subscriptions are coming

Galaxy AI

Galaxy AI

Premium redefined

Galaxy AI

Galaxy AI

This is a fairly rich set of features that Samsung now labels as “basic,” all of which will remain free of charge at least for the foreseeable future. That said, the updated policy specifies that AI features from third parties may be subject to different terms and conditions.Users who want to experience the latestinnovations will have to pay a fee from now on. At the time of writing, there’s no way to determine just how much the subscription could cost.To me, one thing is clear: Samsung is no longer treating itsas a permanent benefit to come hand-in-hand with premium hardware. It seems that “cutting-edge” will now come at a price. And with the ongoing flagship phone price hike, a critical question emerges: what AI features could be so special and advanced to justify a monthly bill?