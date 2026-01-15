Latest Galaxy AI policy changes show subscriptions are coming
Samsung confirms "basic" Galaxy AI features remain free, but there's more to the story.
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Samsung has quietly updated its Galaxy AI policy — and this doesn’t necessarily bring good news for Samsung phone users.
Introduced with the Galaxy S24 back in 2024, Galaxy AI has remained a strong focus for Samsung. Ever since its release, there has been some confusion as to just how long Samsung will keep its AI extras free of charge.
Now, as spotted by highly trusted leaker IceUniverse on X (formerly Twitter), the South Korean tech giant finally brings all confusion to rest.
This is a fairly rich set of features that Samsung now labels as “basic,” all of which will remain free of charge at least for the foreseeable future. That said, the updated policy specifies that AI features from third parties may be subject to different terms and conditions.
Users who want to experience the latest Galaxy AI innovations will have to pay a fee from now on. At the time of writing, there’s no way to determine just how much the subscription could cost.
Galaxy AI subscriptions are coming
Introduced with the Galaxy S24 back in 2024, Galaxy AI has remained a strong focus for Samsung. Ever since its release, there has been some confusion as to just how long Samsung will keep its AI extras free of charge.
In July 2025, the company confirmed that on-device features will remain free, even though the official website’s fine print stated “Galaxy AI features by Samsung are free through 2025,” clearly implying there’s actually a deadline involved.
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BREAKING— Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) January 15, 2026
Samsung has changed the terms regarding whether Galaxy AI will be free.
“Use of AI features is complimentary through 2025” → “Galaxy AI basic features provided by Samsung are free”
If Galaxy AI becomes a paid service, would you still use it? pic.twitter.com/I0CE7ZXf94
In its latest policy changes, Samsung is dividing its AI features. From now on, only basic Galaxy AI features will remain free. The official website further emphasizes that future enhanced and new services introduced by Samsung will be offered on a paid basis.
At first glance, Samsung’s new policy changes leave some room for interpretation, and what these “basic” features are is one of the main questions that arise. The company has listed all of them under “Advanced Intelligence” in its latest Terms and Conditions, giving users transparency.
Basic Galaxy AI — included features
Screenshot of the updated text regarding Galaxy AI | Image by Image credit—Samsung
At first glance, Samsung’s new policy changes leave some room for interpretation, and what these “basic” features are is one of the main questions that arise. The company has listed all of them under “Advanced Intelligence” in its latest Terms and Conditions, giving users transparency.
Galaxy AI features to remain free
- Audio eraser
- Bixby
- Browsing assist
- Call assist
- Drawing assist
- Health assist
- Interpreter
- Note assist
- Now Brief
- Photo ambient
- Photo assist
- Transcript assist
- Writing assist
Would you pay for new and advanced Galaxy AI features?
Absolutely not, flagship phones are already ultra-expensive.
87.5%
Maybe, if Samsung releases truly revolutionary AI features.
9.38%
Sure, I want to experience the latest Galaxy AI innovations.
3.13%
This is a fairly rich set of features that Samsung now labels as “basic,” all of which will remain free of charge at least for the foreseeable future. That said, the updated policy specifies that AI features from third parties may be subject to different terms and conditions.
Premium redefined
Users who want to experience the latest Galaxy AI innovations will have to pay a fee from now on. At the time of writing, there’s no way to determine just how much the subscription could cost.
To me, one thing is clear: Samsung is no longer treating its Galaxy AI as a permanent benefit to come hand-in-hand with premium hardware. It seems that “cutting-edge” will now come at a price. And with the ongoing flagship phone price hike, a critical question emerges: what AI features could be so special and advanced to justify a monthly bill?
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