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Latest Galaxy AI policy changes show subscriptions are coming

Samsung confirms "basic" Galaxy AI features remain free, but there's more to the story.

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A Galaxy S24 Ultra placed on a table, showing Galaxy AI features.
Samsung has quietly updated its Galaxy AI policy — and this doesn’t necessarily bring good news for Samsung phone users.

Galaxy AI subscriptions are coming


Introduced with the Galaxy S24 back in 2024, Galaxy AI has remained a strong focus for Samsung. Ever since its release, there has been some confusion as to just how long Samsung will keep its AI extras free of charge.

In July 2025, the company confirmed that on-device features will remain free, even though the official website’s fine print stated “Galaxy AI features by Samsung are free through 2025,” clearly implying there’s actually a deadline involved.

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Now, as spotted by highly trusted leaker IceUniverse on X (formerly Twitter), the South Korean tech giant finally brings all confusion to rest.



In its latest policy changes, Samsung is dividing its AI features. From now on, only basic Galaxy AI features will remain free. The official website further emphasizes that future enhanced and new services introduced by Samsung will be offered on a paid basis.

Basic Galaxy AI — included features



At first glance, Samsung’s new policy changes leave some room for interpretation, and what these “basic” features are is one of the main questions that arise. The company has listed all of them under “Advanced Intelligence” in its latest Terms and Conditions, giving users transparency.

Galaxy AI features to remain free


  • Audio eraser
  • Bixby
  • Browsing assist
  • Call assist
  • Drawing assist
  • Health assist
  • Interpreter
  • Note assist
  • Now Brief
  • Photo ambient
  • Photo assist
  • Transcript assist
  • Writing assist


Would you pay for new and advanced Galaxy AI features?
Absolutely not, flagship phones are already ultra-expensive.
87.5%
Maybe, if Samsung releases truly revolutionary AI features.
9.38%
Sure, I want to experience the latest Galaxy AI innovations.
3.13%
32 Votes

This is a fairly rich set of features that Samsung now labels as “basic,” all of which will remain free of charge at least for the foreseeable future. That said, the updated policy specifies that AI features from third parties may be subject to different terms and conditions.

Premium redefined


Users who want to experience the latest Galaxy AI innovations will have to pay a fee from now on. At the time of writing, there’s no way to determine just how much the subscription could cost.

To me, one thing is clear: Samsung is no longer treating its Galaxy AI as a permanent benefit to come hand-in-hand with premium hardware. It seems that “cutting-edge” will now come at a price. And with the ongoing flagship phone price hike, a critical question emerges: what AI features could be so special and advanced to justify a monthly bill?

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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