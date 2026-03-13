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Honor may want you to forget the iPhone 18 Pro and focus on its wild Robot Phone

New leak suggests that Honor may clash directly with Apple for the launch of its AI-powered, gimbal-wielding Robot Phone.

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Teaser image of the Honor Robot Phone showing the tip of the phone and its gimbal camera.
Honor has been teasing the Robot Phone for months. | Image by Honor
Honor has been teasing its Robot Phone since last fall, promising something more than a futuristic device. The company said that’s a whole new species of smartphone, powered by AI and featuring robot-grade motion. Despite all the teasers, there is very little specific information about the device, but now we have a new leak that may have revealed some key details.

Honor may launch the Robot Phone right around the iPhone 18 Pro premiere


Honor may keep its promise and launch the Robot Phone before the end of the year. According to information by leaker SmartPikachu, reported by Huawei Central, the device will launch in the third quarter of this year, or sometime between July and September. 

Considering the reported delays in its development, the Robot Phone is more likely to launch in September than in July. That would put it right against the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Fold, which are almost certainly coming out in early September.

A few extra tricks



In its fight against Apple, the Robot phone will get help from Honor’s partnership with the cinema equipment manufacturer Arri. According to the tipster, that will be the first device to benefit from the partnership between the two companies. That could help it to have better imaging capabilities, such as improved video capturing and color science.

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While Honor is pushing a narrative that the Robot Phone will be an almost conscious entity, the device is more likely to have an autonomous video capturing mode based on AI-powered image detection. That will be done by what appears to be its main camera with a three-axis gimbal, which is behind what SmartPikachu describes as a “hardware PTZ anti-shake.” 

We still don’t know anything else about the device, except it will feature a 200MP camera for professional-grade photography. It’s likely that Honor will keep sharing teasers about the device ahead of its premiere.

Mildly intrigued


There are very few phones that deserve to be called unique, and Honor’s Robot Phone will certainly be one of those. I have mixed feelings about it, though. While the idea of a main camera on a gimbal sounds intriguing, I don’t think we are getting an AI-powered emotional assistant out of it.
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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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