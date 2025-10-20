Honor’s bizarre Robot Phone with a pop-out camera will launch early next year

Would you want to use something like Honor’s Robot Phone? Yes, I love the idea Yes, but only for the gimbal, not the AI Maybe, if its software is good No, I don’t need an emotional AI assistant Yes, I love the idea 50% Yes, but only for the gimbal, not the AI 0% Maybe, if its software is good 0% No, I don’t need an emotional AI assistant 50%



What’s still missing are more details about the device. The company has promised to reveal more details about it at the MWC 2026, but it hasn’t clarified whether that’ll be a concept showcase or a consumer product launch.



Too good to be true

I don’t need or want an AI-powered gimbal friend, but I’m still intrigued by Honor’s idea. Considering the company is only sharing a CGI video, which is probably AI-generated, I’m skeptical of how close to reality it is, though. I don’t believe we’ll get a Robot Phone next year, but whenever Honor’s ready, I’ll be glad to test it out.

Honor’s vision is for something more than just a gimbal on the back of a smartphone, though. The company says its vision is that the Robot Phone will be more than a tool for its users. Instead, it could serve as an adaptable emotional companion.