Forget "iPhone Fold," Apple reportedly has a better name in mind for its upcoming foldable

foldable iPhone

iPhone Fold

A leaker says "iPhone Ultra" is what Apple will call its foldable

iPhone Fold

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The "Ultra" name isn't coming out of thin air

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Samsung is already playing the same branding game

The foldable space is about to get very crowded. The Apple Watch Ultra isn't the most feature-packed smartwatch on the market either, but its size, build, and purpose earn it that name.The foldable space is about to get very crowded. Samsung is preparing the Galaxy Z Wide Fold with a similar wide aspect ratio, clearly positioning it as a direct answer to whatever Apple brings. If "iPhone Ultra" becomes official, expect Samsung and others to quickly adjust their own branding to match the premium positioning.



This is how Apple tends to operate. The company doesn't just release products, it sets the vocabulary. Other manufacturers know that keeping up with Apple's naming is almost as important as keeping up with the hardware.



Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy What matters most to you in a foldable phone's branding? The name should describe the form factor clearly It should sound premium, even if specs aren't top Branding doesn't matter, just give me a good phone I want it to match the flagship tier it belongs to Vote 3 Votes This is how Apple tends to operate. The company doesn't just release products, it sets the vocabulary. Other manufacturers know that keeping up with Apple's naming is almost as important as keeping up with the hardware.



"iPhone Ultra" just fits better

I think "iPhone Ultra" is the right call. " iPhone Fold " describes a mechanism. "iPhone Ultra" describes an experience, and that's always been Apple's play.









Reportedly, it won't have Face ID and will only have two rear cameras. But this phone is something entirely new for Apple, and the "Ultra" label signals that without boxing it into a category that already feels stale. This will be the largest iPhone screen Apple has ever shipped, with a reported 7.8-inch inner display that unfolds into something closer to an iPad mini than a traditional phone.Reportedly, it won't have Face ID and will only have two rear cameras. But this phone is something entirely new for Apple, and the "Ultra" label signals that without boxing it into a category that already feels stale.





If the pricing rumors hold at $1,999, this could be the foldable that pushes the form factor into the mainstream, and a name like "Ultra" gives it the premium identity to get there.

