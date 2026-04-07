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Forget "iPhone Fold," Apple reportedly has a better name in mind for its upcoming foldable

It borrows from a branding playbook Apple has been building for years.

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Render of the foldable iPhone held in a hand
Render of the foldable iPhone. | Image by Ben Geskin
Apple's foldable iPhone might not end up being called the "iPhone Fold" after all. A new leak points to something bolder, and the name could already be shaping the competition before the phone even ships.

A leaker says "iPhone Ultra" is what Apple will call its foldable


According to a new post on Weibo from leaker Digital Chat Station, Apple's wide-format foldable will likely carry the "iPhone Ultra" name instead of "iPhone Fold." Sources from within the industry have apparently corroborated this direction, and Chinese manufacturers are already considering slapping the "Ultra" label on their own foldables in response.

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The timing is notable. Just yesterday, we got our best look yet at the foldable iPhone's physical design through leaked dummy units, and the device recently hit a major production milestone. Naming decisions tend to surface late in the development cycle, which gives this particular leak some added credibility.

The "Ultra" name isn't coming out of thin air

Digital Chat Station on Weibo
Weibo post from leaker Digital Chat Station. | Image by Weibo

This isn't the first time "iPhone Ultra" has come up. Bloomberg's lead Apple reporter Mark Gurman, in his Power On newsletter, has previously hinted at Apple exploring the Ultra name for this device. Apple already uses "Ultra" across its product line for the Apple Watch Ultra and its M-series Ultra chips, so extending it to the company's most ambitious iPhone yet follows a clear pattern.

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Some people will rightfully point out that the foldable iPhone reportedly lacks Face ID and only packs two rear cameras, putting it below the iPhone 18 Pro Max in certain areas. But "Ultra" has never been about having every spec maxed out. It's about form factor and experience.

The Apple Watch Ultra isn't the most feature-packed smartwatch on the market either, but its size, build, and purpose earn it that name.

Samsung is already playing the same branding game


The foldable space is about to get very crowded. Samsung is preparing the Galaxy Z Wide Fold with a similar wide aspect ratio, clearly positioning it as a direct answer to whatever Apple brings. If "iPhone Ultra" becomes official, expect Samsung and others to quickly adjust their own branding to match the premium positioning.

This is how Apple tends to operate. The company doesn't just release products, it sets the vocabulary. Other manufacturers know that keeping up with Apple's naming is almost as important as keeping up with the hardware.

What matters most to you in a foldable phone's branding?
3 Votes

"iPhone Ultra" just fits better


I think "iPhone Ultra" is the right call. "iPhone Fold" describes a mechanism. "iPhone Ultra" describes an experience, and that's always been Apple's play.

This will be the largest iPhone screen Apple has ever shipped, with a reported 7.8-inch inner display that unfolds into something closer to an iPad mini than a traditional phone.

Reportedly, it won't have Face ID and will only have two rear cameras. But this phone is something entirely new for Apple, and the "Ultra" label signals that without boxing it into a category that already feels stale.

If the pricing rumors hold at $1,999, this could be the foldable that pushes the form factor into the mainstream, and a name like "Ultra" gives it the premium identity to get there.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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