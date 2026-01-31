The foldable iPhone will make sure future Galaxy phones have massive batteries
Apple is using its biggest battery ever on the foldable iPhone, and that means Samsung might finally be ready to cross the 5,000 mAh threshold.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
*Image credit — Talks Tech Newz
Samsung is a brilliant phone manufacturer, with the Galaxy S25 Ultra and other flagship phones from the company consistently performing well across the world, but the company has one weakness. I find that it often forgoes innovation or improvement in a particular aspect until Apple does it first, after which Samsung makes sure that it still stays one step ahead.
And now that leaks about the foldable iPhone have begun to emerge, I’m very hopeful that Apple’s foldable will force Samsung to tackle the biggest disappointment across its flagships.
According to a promising new leak, the foldable iPhone will feature the biggest battery that Apple has ever used for its phones. The battery on the foldable iPhone will apparently have a capacity of around 5,500 mAh.
And if the foldable iPhone is seeing a jump in battery capacity like this — the battery capacity of the eSIM iPhone 17 Pro Max is 5,088 mAh — then we can expect something similar from Samsung at last.
Galaxy Ultra models have been stuck with 5,000 mAh batteries for so long that the iPhone, once mocked for its battery, has not only caught up but surpassed its biggest rival. This trend will continue this year with the Galaxy S26 Ultra according to reports.
I don’t think Samsung is going to stand for Apple having a bigger battery. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 might not be able to break the 5,000 mAh barrier by the time it comes out later this year, but the Galaxy Z Fold 9 now stands a very real chance. And when Samsung finally does it, it will have opened a door that I hope it will never close again.
If Samsung’s foldables get bigger batteries, then it’s only natural for the company to bring those batteries to its other flagship models as well. It’s not like there aren’t Samsung phones with bigger batteries already, but you’d be hard-pressed to find them in the U.S.
Take, for example, the Galaxy S25 Edge, a direct answer to the iPhone Air. Or the Galaxy XR headset, a direct answer to the Apple Vision Pro. Samsung has often followed its largest rival’s trends — whether good or bad — like display cutouts, the removal of the headphone jack, and the emptier phone boxes.
In my opinion, and this is something that many will disagree with, the main reason that Samsung improved upon the Galaxy Z Fold 6 this year with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is Apple. The Fold 7 is an exceptional phone, and I think that Samsung made it so good because its rival is finally entering this segment with the foldable iPhone this year.
Foldable iPhone battery
Leaked design render of the foldable iPhone. | Image credit — Fpt.
For comparison, the battery on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the same one that was used for its predecessor and has a capacity of 4,400 mAh. Meanwhile, the capacity of the battery found on the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is 5,015 mAh. Chinese foldable phones surpassed these numbers a while back. For example, the Nubia Fold features a battery capacity of 6,560 mAh.
Is it time to cross 5,000 mAh?
Samsung has used 5,000 mAh batteries for far too long. | Image credit — PhoneArena
There have been countless debates on why exactly Samsung refuses to cross the 5,000 mAh threshold. From U.S. regulations to lack of competition, I’ve heard it all, and I’ve never found it compelling. But at last, I think that Samsung is about to find a way to leave 5,000 mAh batteries in the past where they belong.
Better Galaxy phones for all!
“All-day battery life” marketing just doesn’t cut it anymore. | Image credit — PhoneArena
However, once the infrastructure is there, it will make no sense to still use 5,000 mAh batteries for the Ultra models. And then, at long last, Samsung will have finally addressed my biggest pet peeve with its flagship phones.
