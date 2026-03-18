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Google's really cool Personal Intelligence feature gives you the info you need when you need it

By connecting apps like Gmail and Google Photos, Gemini can answer certain questions without requiring all of the context.

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Queries and responses representing Google's Personal Intelligence feature.
Personal Intelligence in AI Mode, Search, and Chrome. | Image by Google
Google is supposed to pull the plug on Google Assistant before the end of this month. The long-time digital helper is being replaced on Android by Gemini, and I've totally bought in to this replacement. Gemini does a much better job answering your queries than any digital assistant ever has, even blowing away Google Assistant when the latter was in its prime. Gemini can also set alarms and timers, take dictation and send texts, and make phone calls.

Google is expanding Personal Intelligence in the U.S. through AI Mode in Search, the Gemini app, and Gemini in Chrome


Tuesday, Google announced that it is expanding Personal Intelligence in the U.S. through AI Mode in Search, the Gemini app, and Gemini in Chrome. Introduced earlier this year, Personal Intelligence allows you to get personally relevant answers to queries by connecting to apps like Google Photos, Gmail, and more. Google says that you will be able to look for a particular brand of sneakers that you previously purchased. You'll also be able to plan a vacation based on hotel confirmations and past memories from previous vacations (think photographs in the Google Photos app and booking numbers, invoice numbers, and similar data from Gmail).

Personal intelligence helps you find all of the information you need without having to reveal all of the context. For example, let's say that you need to find the perfect shirt to match your new pinstriped suit for the office. Personal Intelligence will show you all of the options related to your recent purchases including options available from your preferred brands and styles. You'll even see recommended ties that go with the suit and shirts.

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Even if you don't remember exactly what the last tech product was that you purchased, with Personal Intelligence if you're having an issue with it, simply explain the problem, and you will receive particular debugging steps to take based on the devices and models found in your purchase receipts. Connecting apps like Gmail and Google Photos will allow Google to come up with responses using personal context

Get recommendations without having to provide all of the context


Let's say you have a brief layover between flights, and you're dying for something to eat. You'll automatically get ideas on where to go that are based on the foods you like to eat, your arrival and departure gates, how long it will take to walk between them, and the amount of time you have left before the next flight boards. This is pretty cool guys! 

I'm sure many of you would love to have this information appear on your phone screen. If you're flying to, say, New York City, you'll get a list of recommended activities based on your interests and things you did during previous visits. You'll find local restaurants and neighborhoods that fit you like a glove. 

Personal Intelligence allows you to get answers to personal queries without providing context. | Image by Google - Google&#039;s really cool Personal Intelligence feature gives you the info you need when you need it
Personal Intelligence allows you to get answers to personal queries without providing context. | Image by Google

With Personal Intelligence you might find that you have a new hobby, one you never thought of, based on things you like to do. And it is up to you to decide when and if you want apps like Google Photos and Gmail to be connected. You can enable or disable these connections at any time. Privacy is key with Personal Intelligence and to prove that, Google says that it doesn't use your Gmail inbox or Google Photos library to train Gemini or AI Mode.

Instead, Google says it trains on limited info. For example, specific prompts in Gemini or AI Mode and the model's responses are used for training. The results? Personal Intelligence improves its functionality over time while users feel secure about their personal information. Google points out that Personal Intelligence provides answers and recommendations that are relevant to you while maintaining transparency, choice, and control.

Personal Intelligence is designed for personal Google accounts and not for users of Workspace business, education, and enterprise.

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Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
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