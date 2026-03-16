Galaxy S26 series fixes a frustrating fingerprint issue, and older Galaxy phones could follow: Is your device eligible for the upgrade?

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You no longer need to delete a fingerprint









Recommended For You Perhaps when you get a small cut or scratch on the configured finger, or when you replace the screen protector. In such situations, you have to delete the fingerprint and register it again. That was your only option until now. But with the One UI 8.5 update , Samsung has reportedly added a new "Improve accuracy" option.





As the name suggests, it will allow you to improve the accuracy of the existing fingerprint. For instance, if you install a new screen protector and find that the fingerprint unlock mechanism is now not as fast or accurate as it was before, you can use the new option to improve the accuracy of your already registered fingerprint instead of having to configure it all over again from scratch.



A really useful upgrade



From what I can think of, it will mainly be helpful in situations when you have your fingerprint configured to access a banking or password manager app. As it turns out, apps like this that keep track of your important credentials use the Android Keystore API to connect their biometric login method to the configured fingerprint lock of your smartphone.



You reportedly need to scan a registered finger 10 times to improve its accuracy. Once it's done, you will likely notice that the fingerprint unlock mechanism has become as fast and accurate as it was before installing the new screen guard.From what I can think of, it will mainly be helpful in situations when you have your fingerprint configured to access a banking or password manager app. As it turns out, apps like this that keep track of your important credentials use the Android Keystore API to connect their biometric login method to the configured fingerprint lock of your smartphone.

S26 lineup. That's because many users have However, at the time of writing, it appears to be exclusive to thelineup. That's because many users have commented that they can't find it on their Galaxy S25 series phones, even those running the required One UI update. This likely indicates that all eligible devices will receive it in a later beta build or the stable release.





Which biometric unlock method do you find most reliable? Fingerprint scan. Face unlock. I mainly use PIN or Pattern lock. Vote 8 Votes

Other smartphones need something similar as well

The new "Improve accuracy" feature looks very useful, and I really wish other smartphone brands would introduce something similar. I use the



The new "Improve accuracy" feature looks very useful, and I really wish other smartphone brands would introduce something similar. I use the Pixel 10 as my daily driver, and I recently installed a new screen protector on it. As expected, the existing fingerprints started acting up because of it. Sometimes, my phone took a couple of seconds to recognize the fingerprint. Other times, it failed to recognize it at all.

As a result, I had to delete all the existing fingerprints and configure them all over again from scratch. I wouldn't have had to go through the registration process again if a feature similar to improve accuracy had been available on Pixel.

Most of the latest Samsung Galaxy phones come with the fingerprint unlock system. To configure it, you need to open the Settings app and then head toward the fingerprint section to register your fingerprint. The set fingerprint will usually work and allow you to unlock your phone. However, there may be times when it becomes unreliable.