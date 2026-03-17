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AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers are suffering due to cost-cutting

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers are often misguided due to communication gaps with staff at foreign call centers.

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Carrier customers are frustrated with call center experiences. | Image by PhoneArena
Over the last few decades, many US companies, including carriers such as AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, have shifted their call operations abroad. This shift has triggered a host of challenges, most notably in communication. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has proposed steps to rectify these issues, and consumers stand to benefit significantly if they are adopted.

Bridging the language gap


Because offshore staff are not always vetted for language proficiency, American customers frequently face frustrations. A lack of nuance in language can lead to inconsistent outcomes and unresolved issues.

The FCC wants to address these concerns and has proposed different remedies, such as bringing call centers back to the US, capping the volume of offshore calls, mandating proficiency in American Standard English, and giving customers the option of transferring calls to a US-based call center.

The rules may even extend to non-voice communications such as chats and emails.

While the gravity of the problem is sometimes dismissed as a matter of bias, our survey results suggest otherwise. Of 1,182 respondents, 725 (61%) reported receiving misleading instructions due to language barriers, while 322 (27%) were forced to visit a physical store to find a resolution.

Only 125 (11%) of participants found no challenge in speaking with foreign agents.

Have you ever had trouble speaking to carrier reps due to language barriers?
1183 Votes

FCC needs to force the carriers' hands



The findings underscore a problem carriers have long been sweeping under the rug: customer service is broken. Historical survey data shows that satisfaction with call center operations has been tanking.

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When customers connect with a service rep located abroad, they often encounter regional dialects or vocabulary gaps that hinder problem-solving. 

Additionally, foreign call center employees don't have a domestic understanding of businesses. Agents abroad may also lack access to the same tools available to US-based employees.

Out of the frying pan...


Carriers moved customer service operations abroad to slash costs. If the FCC limits the number of calls that can be routed abroad, carriers will likely be more inclined to accelerate their efforts to integrate AI into their workflows than to engage in domestic hiring. If this occurs, customers may find themselves back at square one, especially as far as complicated problems that require a human touch are concerned.

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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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