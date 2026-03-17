The Galaxy Z Fold 7 isn’t popular just because it’s different from the Galaxy S26 series
Foldable phones like the excellent Galaxy Z Fold 7 aren't exceeding sales expectations just because of the novelty factor.
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The Galaxy Z Fold 7 was a major improvement over the Galaxy Z Fold 6. | Image by PhoneArena
Apple has delayed its foldable iPhone for years because of two reasons: the visibility of the display crease and durability concerns. Despite the latter being a problem for many consumers around the world, foldable phones like the excellent Galaxy Z Fold 7 have blown past sales expectations and people genuinely love them.
According to a recent poll about the popularity of such devices despite the risks of foldable smartphones, you buy these phones for more than just the novelty. Sure, foldable smartphones are still a much rarer sight than traditional phones, but that is the least likely reason for someone buying one.
Around 40 percent of you, meanwhile, said that you think foldable smartphones are so popular because they are more useful for multitasking. Juggling multiple apps at the same time is a lot easier with a bigger display that can allocate reasonable screen space to each one.
While it’s true that foldable phones sell because of entertainment value, usefulness, and the novelty factor, their uniqueness plays a part in kickstarting their sales. The first foldable didn’t sell because customers already knew that they would find it useful or fun, it sold because it was something new.
Take the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold as a recent example. This phone only launched in the U.S. a short while back and it came with a price tag of $2,899. Despite this, however, the Galaxy Z TriFold sold out in mere minutes, simply because it was the first of its kind stateside.
Most of you think that foldable smartphones have been booming recently because of the larger displays making everyday tasks more engaging and fun. In fact, as soon as Samsung was able to make a foldable that could compete with its Chinese rivals, the company suddenly found itself struggling to keep up with demand. Something that hadn’t happened in a very long time.
Perhaps one day I’ll make the switch for good, especially if we see Samsung’s new crease-free foldable display in action with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 or another phone. Don’t let that stop you from getting a Fold 7, though, because you’ll barely ever notice the divot across the screen during normal use.
Why, though? What makes foldable flagships so enticing despite the associated risks at such high prices? Well, according to you, it’s not just the novelty factor.
Foldable phones are fun and useful
According to a recent poll about the popularity of such devices despite the risks of foldable smartphones, you buy these phones for more than just the novelty. Sure, foldable smartphones are still a much rarer sight than traditional phones, but that is the least likely reason for someone buying one.
Almost 46 percent of voters said that people buy foldable phones because of more screen real estate. Simply put, larger displays mean more immersive and more fun viewing experiences for movies, TV shows, or even just YouTube videos. Gaming also, naturally, is a lot more fun on a much larger display.
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Lastly, only a little over 14 percent of respondents believe that foldables sell because of the fact that they’re different. What about you? Why do you think foldable phones are so popular and beloved, with so many users swearing by them?
Why are foldable smartphones so popular despite the risks and the cost?
Novelty still matters for exciting new phones
The new Galaxy Z TriFold sold on its unique form factor. | Image by PhoneArena
While it’s true that foldable phones sell because of entertainment value, usefulness, and the novelty factor, their uniqueness plays a part in kickstarting their sales. The first foldable didn’t sell because customers already knew that they would find it useful or fun, it sold because it was something new.
Take the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold as a recent example. This phone only launched in the U.S. a short while back and it came with a price tag of $2,899. Despite this, however, the Galaxy Z TriFold sold out in mere minutes, simply because it was the first of its kind stateside.
I agree with most of the voters
Most of you think that foldable smartphones have been booming recently because of the larger displays making everyday tasks more engaging and fun. In fact, as soon as Samsung was able to make a foldable that could compete with its Chinese rivals, the company suddenly found itself struggling to keep up with demand. Something that hadn’t happened in a very long time.
While I do think that novelty probably plays a much bigger role in driving sales of phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 7, I do agree with most of you. Foldables are just fun to use and that’s what I’ve always liked about them.
Perhaps one day I’ll make the switch for good, especially if we see Samsung’s new crease-free foldable display in action with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 or another phone. Don’t let that stop you from getting a Fold 7, though, because you’ll barely ever notice the divot across the screen during normal use.
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