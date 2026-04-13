Every camera is upgraded in the Oppo Find X9 Ultra, users should start paying attention
Here's a phone that's inspired by a $14,000 camera.
0comments
That's a serious flagship. | Image by Oppo
The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is supposed to go live on April 21, but it's already teased to the point of being semi-officially presented by Oppo itself.
The company's official X account is busy spoiling next week's surprise. Since this is a flagship camera phone, the posts are about the Find X9 Ultra's imaging capabilities.
It seems that every single camera on that phone is upgraded in a way. Here's what Oppo itself claims to be the case:
This sounds pretty ambitious and I, personally, can't wait for our in-depth reviews and tests here at PhoneArena.
It's interesting to see how well it performs against fellow monsters like the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, the Vivo X300 Ultra and, of course, popular flagships like the iPhone 17 Pro Max and the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
No, but thanks to multiple leaks, we have a pretty good idea what the Find X9 Ultra will pack.
The upcoming phone will most likely pack the Sony LYT-901 200 MP sensor (for its main camera). The 50 MP ultra-wide snapper might be the least fascinating camera on the new Ultra, since the 3x "primary" zoom might pack the 200 MP OmniVision OV52A sensor.
The new "secondary" telephoto (with 10x optical zoom) could be using the 50 MP Samsung JN5 sensor.
So, what's behind that absurd name?
The collector's bundle comes with a unique serial number, a huge telephoto extender and several photography accessories like a case with a built-in grip and a filter.
This kit is inspired by the Hasselblad X2D 100C Earth Explorer Limited Edition – a medium-size camera that can be yours for $14,000.
Here's an official promo poster that shows the Find X9 Ultra with its telephoto converter attached. Things are getting out of hand as the sheer size of that combo is now nearing a dedicated camera.
For a change (and unlike its predecessors), the Find X9 Ultra will step officially outside China. The price will surely be eye-watering, but it's still something.
The big picture
The company's official X account is busy spoiling next week's surprise. Since this is a flagship camera phone, the posts are about the Find X9 Ultra's imaging capabilities.
It seems that every single camera on that phone is upgraded in a way. Here's what Oppo itself claims to be the case:
Recommended For You
- Main camera: 10% more light intake
- 3x optical telephoto: 36% light intake
- 10x optical telephoto with 230mm focal length: up from 6x optical zoom on the Find X8 Ultra
- Ultra-wide camera: 56% more light intake
- 50 MP selfie: 56% more pixels than before
- Special multispectral sensor for color correction: 43% more light sensitivity
This sounds pretty ambitious and I, personally, can't wait for our in-depth reviews and tests here at PhoneArena.
Your next camera is packed full of incredible upgrades #OPPOFindX9Ultra#YourNextCamera #OPPO10xOpticalTelephoto #UnlockDual200MPwithOPPO pic.twitter.com/4j55x8TUqa— OPPO (@oppo) April 9, 2026
It's interesting to see how well it performs against fellow monsters like the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, the Vivo X300 Ultra and, of course, popular flagships like the iPhone 17 Pro Max and the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
Recommended For You
Are the sensors official yet?
No, but thanks to multiple leaks, we have a pretty good idea what the Find X9 Ultra will pack.
The upcoming phone will most likely pack the Sony LYT-901 200 MP sensor (for its main camera). The 50 MP ultra-wide snapper might be the least fascinating camera on the new Ultra, since the 3x "primary" zoom might pack the 200 MP OmniVision OV52A sensor.
The new "secondary" telephoto (with 10x optical zoom) could be using the 50 MP Samsung JN5 sensor.
Which camera is the most important?
The Hasselblad Earth Explorer Master Set
This one will cost an arm and a leg for sure. | Image by Oppo
The Find X9 Ultra itself shapes up to be a pretty special gadget, but that's not nearly enough for Oppo itself. That's why the company has something called the Find X9 Ultra Hasselblad Earth Explorer Master Set.
So, what's behind that absurd name?
The collector's bundle comes with a unique serial number, a huge telephoto extender and several photography accessories like a case with a built-in grip and a filter.
This kit is inspired by the Hasselblad X2D 100C Earth Explorer Limited Edition – a medium-size camera that can be yours for $14,000.
What's with that telephoto tube?
As big as a camera, almost. | Image by Oppo
Here's an official promo poster that shows the Find X9 Ultra with its telephoto converter attached. Things are getting out of hand as the sheer size of that combo is now nearing a dedicated camera.
For a change (and unlike its predecessors), the Find X9 Ultra will step officially outside China. The price will surely be eye-watering, but it's still something.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: