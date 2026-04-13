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Every camera is upgraded in the Oppo Find X9 Ultra, users should start paying attention

Here's a phone that's inspired by a $14,000 camera.

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The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is supposed to go live on April 21, but it's already teased to the point of being semi-officially presented by Oppo itself.

The big picture


The company's official X account is busy spoiling next week's surprise. Since this is a flagship camera phone, the posts are about the Find X9 Ultra's imaging capabilities.

It seems that every single camera on that phone is upgraded in a way. Here's what Oppo itself claims to be the case:

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  • Main camera: 10% more light intake
  • 3x optical telephoto: 36% light intake
  • 10x optical telephoto with 230mm focal length: up from 6x optical zoom on the Find X8 Ultra
  • Ultra-wide camera: 56% more light intake
  • 50 MP selfie: 56% more pixels than before
  • Special multispectral sensor for color correction: 43% more light sensitivity

This sounds pretty ambitious and I, personally, can't wait for our in-depth reviews and tests here at PhoneArena.



It's interesting to see how well it performs against fellow monsters like the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, the Vivo X300 Ultra and, of course, popular flagships like the iPhone 17 Pro Max and the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

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Are the sensors official yet?


No, but thanks to multiple leaks, we have a pretty good idea what the Find X9 Ultra will pack.

The upcoming phone will most likely pack the Sony LYT-901 200 MP sensor (for its main camera). The 50 MP ultra-wide snapper might be the least fascinating camera on the new Ultra, since the 3x "primary" zoom might pack the 200 MP OmniVision OV52A sensor.

The new "secondary" telephoto (with 10x optical zoom) could be using the 50 MP Samsung JN5 sensor.

Which camera is the most important?
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The Hasselblad Earth Explorer Master Set




The Find X9 Ultra itself shapes up to be a pretty special gadget, but that's not nearly enough for Oppo itself. That's why the company has something called the Find X9 Ultra Hasselblad Earth Explorer Master Set.

So, what's behind that absurd name?

The collector's bundle comes with a unique serial number, a huge telephoto extender and several photography accessories like a case with a built-in grip and a filter.

This kit is inspired by the Hasselblad X2D 100C Earth Explorer Limited Edition – a medium-size camera that can be yours for $14,000.

What's with that telephoto tube?




Here's an official promo poster that shows the Find X9 Ultra with its telephoto converter attached. Things are getting out of hand as the sheer size of that combo is now nearing a dedicated camera.

For a change (and unlike its predecessors), the Find X9 Ultra will step officially outside China. The price will surely be eye-watering, but it's still something.

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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