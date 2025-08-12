$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Don’t buy iPhone 16 right now, unless you want to regret it in just a few weeks

These iPhone 17’s rumored features make waiting the smarter move.

Apple iPhone
A photo of a person's hand holding the iPhone 16.
iPhone 16. | Image credit – PhoneArena

In about a month, Apple is going to roll out the iPhone 17 lineup, and honestly, it doesn’t make much sense to grab the current model right now. You’ve had nearly a full year to buy the iPhone 16, so if you’ve waited this long, you might as well hold out a few more weeks and snag the next one instead.

Sure, the regular iPhone 17 might not be a massive leap over the iPhone 16, but it is still going to have a newer chipset, a few meaningful upgrades and the shiny appeal of being the latest release.



And while the real spotlight will likely be on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max with rumored goodies like a 48 MP telephoto camera, long-awaited 8K video recording, and better cooling, the base iPhone 17 isn’t exactly being left out.

For starters, it is expected to get the same new 24 MP selfie camera as the Pro models – a big jump from the current 12 MP front camera on the iPhone 16. There is also talk of more RAM (12 GB vs 8 GB), which will make it more future-proof, especially with AI features becoming a bigger deal every month.


But the best part? Rumors say the regular iPhone 17 might finally (finally!) get ProMotion – Apple’s fancy way of saying variable refresh rate – instead of the outdated 60Hz display on the iPhone 16. That would be a massive upgrade in smoothness and overall feel.

So yeah, even if the changes aren’t earth-shattering, they are still worth waiting for – especially if Apple keeps the price the same. That part is still up in the air, since tariffs could bump the price this year, but if it stays flat, there is really no good reason to buy an iPhone 16 right now unless…

…you need a phone right now, or you find an absolutely killer deal


And even then, maybe try to survive with a backup phone for a month, because the payoff will be worth it.

That said, the iPhone 16 could be worth grabbing after the iPhone 17 comes out – especially if you are on a tighter budget. Apple probably won’t slash the price dramatically (that’s not really its thing), but you might spot a good refurbished deal. It’ll still be just a year old, have plenty of life left in it, and could end up being a bargain.

But unless that is your plan, waiting for the iPhone 17 just makes way more sense right now.

Tsveta Ermenkova
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech.
