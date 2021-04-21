Save a whopping $300 on an unlocked Nokia 8.3 at B&H
Customers have until April 24 (11:59 pm EDT) to buy a Nokia 8.3 5G for just $400 from B&H. Considering that the phone typically costs $700, you would be saving no less than $300 if you decide to go for the deal.
Just to recap, the phone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, a massive 6.8-inch FHD+ display, and an impressive quad-camera setup (64MP+12MP+2MP+2MP). The phone is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery and packs 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is more than enough for a mid-range smartphone.