Nokia Android Deals 5G

Save a whopping $300 on an unlocked Nokia 8.3 at B&H

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 21, 2021, 12:28 AM
Save a whopping $300 on an unlocked Nokia 8.3 at B&H
Nokia 8.3 is one of the higher-priced 5G-enabled mid-range smartphones in the US, but if you're looking for a budget 5G phone, you might as well grab this one right now because B&H is running a great deal on the device.

Customers have until April 24 (11:59 pm EDT) to buy a Nokia 8.3 5G for just $400 from B&H. Considering that the phone typically costs $700, you would be saving no less than $300 if you decide to go for the deal.

The only caveat is that even though the phone comes unlocked, you'll only be able to use it with GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile. But other than that, the Nokia 8.3 feels like an excellent choice at just $400 outright.

Just to recap, the phone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, a massive 6.8-inch FHD+ display, and an impressive quad-camera setup (64MP+12MP+2MP+2MP). The phone is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery and packs 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is more than enough for a mid-range smartphone.

Related phones

8.3 5G
Nokia 8.3 5G View Full specs

User Score:

9.0
$500 Amazon
  • Display 6.8 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 24 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11

