Motorola might be working on a crazy cheap 5G phone with a Snapdragon 765G SoC





The so-called Edge Lite sounds pretty confusing, reportedly packing either a Snapdragon 730G or Snapdragon 765G processor in combination with 6 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of internal storage space. But the latter chipset is also found under the hood of the "regular" Motorola Edge variant, so it's not immediately clear how this Lite model might differ from the upper mid-range 6.7-inch device expected to cost around $600 in the US.





In case you're wondering, the non-Lite and non-Plus Edge comes in both 4 and 6GB RAM configurations, each offering a decent 128GB local digital hoarding room allotment, while packing a hefty 4,500mAh battery... that the Motorola Edge Lite could actually upgrade to a capacity of around 4,700mAh.





Obviously, it's highly unusual for a Lite derivation of an already pretty great phone to retain the processor, memory, and storage of its brother while also improving the battery size. Then again, the FCC documents via Nashville Chatter ) confirming part of this information only reveal the XT2075 model number of the mysterious handset, with a European e-tailer ( via @stufflistings ) claiming to divulge a few other specs labeling the device as the "Motorola 5G Plus."





In other words, you may not want to take the Motorola Edge Lite name for granted yet, but all signs point to the company preparing a very interesting 5G-enabled smartphone with a reasonable price point. Said price point could circle the €400 mark on the old continent, which makes the aforementioned specs sound even more compelling.





If this product exists and were it to come to the US at around $400 with a Snapdragon 765G SoC in tow, as well as 5G support and a massive battery, Motorola could completely blow Apple's iPhone SE (2020) and Samsung's 4G LTE-only Galaxy A51 out of the water.





The only other handset we can think of that might be able to compete against this rumored Edge Lite 5G is the OnePlus Z , aka Nord by OnePlus . But let's not get carried away and wait for corroboration of all this droolworthy info. If it's good to be true, something is often not true.



