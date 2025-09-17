Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Comcast is doing for its customers what T-Mobile and Verizon are increasingly reluctant to do

Comcast has opened another Xfinity store to better assist its customers.

Wireless service Xfinity
Comcast Xfinity store
While T-Mobile is increasingly moving toward a self-service model and Verizon is making it harder for its subscribers to reach human agents, Comcast is sticking with traditional methods to build a meaningful relationship with customers. The company just inaugurated a new Xfinity Store in Michigan.

Located in Grand Blanc, the latest retail location is a sprawling 2,000 square feet. It's an interactive tech hub and aims to serve both households and small businesses, whether they want the latest products and services or personalized assistance.

Inside, many service counters with helpful sales consultants guide customers on offerings that best fit their needs. The store also provides services such as bill payment, account management, and equipment pickup and returns. Customers can even receive guidance on how to optimize their services to get the most out of their subscriptions.

It will also serve as the go-to place for customers looking to find out more about Comcast's offerings, including Xfinity Internet, Xfinity Mobile, Xfinity Voice, and Xfinity Home products. The latest Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy phones, Google Pixel handsets, and Motorola devices are also available at the store.



The store also provides demos of Xfinity Pro, Comcast's premium home WiFi service. It goes a step beyond other internet services by letting you boost activities, offering you up to two range extenders, and up to 4 hours of connection even during a blackout.

How important is personalized support for you?

Vote View Result


Comcast is on a mission to enhance customer service, increase its ground presence, and foster deeper connections with customers. The company also recently opened stores in Georgia and Massachusetts with the same aim of bringing more convenient access to its products and support to customers.

Comcast has been losing broadband subscribers as it faces competition from the likes of T-Mobile, which is interested in encroaching on its territory. The company has sprung into action to stop losing customers and is pushing other offerings, such as phone service, more aggressively. Those efforts have not yet paid off. In the meantime, offering personalized help may complement its other measures, especially since T-Mobile and Verizon customers have received criticism for pulling back on personal support.

