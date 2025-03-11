Xfinity customers are getting free mobile lines and upgraded internet speeds

– Emily Waldorf, Senior VP of Consumer Products, Comcast Connectivity and Platforms, March 2025

Xfinity Internet is boosting speeds | Image credit: Comcast

Comcast is one of the US internet providers that promise reliability, low-lag, and great Wi-Fi. Today’s announcement adds “great internet speeds” too, although it remains to be seen how well this will work.This is an interesting move from Comcast, as the company is aiming both internet and mobile customers with a single promotion. Having the option to add an unlimited mobile line for a year to your internet plan completely free seems like a very good deal. This basically means that you can now get Xfinity’s 400 Mbps plan and a Xfinity Mobile line for just $30/month for a year.Keep in mind that you’ll experience reduced speeds after 30 GB of usage per line, so this isn’t truly “unlimited.” Still, this remains a good deal, especially if you’re already a Xfinity customer. The current offer ends on March 31, so make sure to plan accordingly if you’re interested.