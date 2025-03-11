GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Xfinity customers are getting free mobile lines and upgraded internet speeds

Xfinity
Comcast logo
Xfinity customers rejoice, as Comcast has just announced it has upgraded internet speeds for more than 20 million customers for no additional cost. On top of that, eligible customers are getting a Xfinity Mobile line for free.

It’s not just the most expensive plans are getting the speed boost, but all Xfinity Internet tiers, along with the NOW branded prepaid products. Comcast says that its internet customers should benefit from 50 to 100 percent faster upload speeds than before. Download speeds will also increase for most internet tiers, as shown in the image below.

Our faster download and upload speeds, combined with our world-class WiFi equipment, ultra-low-lag Internet experience, and WiFi PowerBoost that delivers speeds up to a gig, are providing customers with a converged connectivity experience that we believe is unmatched in the industry.

– Emily Waldorf, Senior VP of Consumer Products, Comcast Connectivity and Platforms, March 2025

As mentioned earlier, besides increased internet speeds, Comcast also offers new and existing Xfinity Internet customers a line of Unlimited on Xfinity Mobile for a year when they subscribe to a 400 Mbps or faster plan. Those who wish to take advantage of the unlimited mobile line offer can do so via their account on Xfinity’s website or the Xfinity app.

The new perks announced today have been made possible by Comcast’s fiber-based network and, obviously, the increasingly fierce competition in the segment.

Xfinity Internet is boosting speeds | Image credit: Comcast

Comcast is one of the US internet providers that promise reliability, low-lag, and great Wi-Fi. Today’s announcement adds “great internet speeds” too, although it remains to be seen how well this will work.

This is an interesting move from Comcast, as the company is aiming both internet and mobile customers with a single promotion. Having the option to add an unlimited mobile line for a year to your internet plan completely free seems like a very good deal. This basically means that you can now get Xfinity’s 400 Mbps plan and a Xfinity Mobile line for just $30/month for a year.

Keep in mind that you’ll experience reduced speeds after 30 GB of usage per line, so this isn’t truly “unlimited.” Still, this remains a good deal, especially if you’re already a Xfinity customer. The current offer ends on March 31, so make sure to plan accordingly if you’re interested.
Cosmin Vasile
