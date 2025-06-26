Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Xfinity rolls out new internet plans with a free mobile line included

A new pricing shake-up just made one provider’s home and mobile bundle hard to ignore

Wireless service Xfinity
Xfinity internet header image
Comcast’s Xfinity has announced that it is introducing a new set of internet plans across the country, with a focus on simple pricing and fewer surprises. The plans now come with unlimited data, a WiFi gateway, and one year of free Xfinity Mobile service included.

This new setup follows the launch of Xfinity’s 5-year price guarantee earlier this year. Customers now have the option to choose from either a 1-year or 5-year price lock, with no contracts or hidden fees. According to Comcast, this approach is meant to offer more straightforward choices and added value.

We said we were going to go 'all-in' on a new pricing strategy and we are delivering. Now all our Xfinity Internet packages are built on simplicity and transparency.
— Steve Croney, Chief Operating Officer for Connectivity & Platforms at Comcast.

Here is the new pricing breakdown with the 1 and 5 year options:

  • 300 Mbps: $40/month (1-year), $55/month (5-year), $70 everyday price  
  • 500 Mbps: $55/month (1-year), $70/month (5-year), $85 everyday price  
  • 1 Gbps: $70/month (1-year), $85/month (5-year), $100 everyday price  
  • 2 Gbps: $100/month (1-year), $115/month (5-year), $130 everyday price  

Each plan includes the Xfinity WiFi Gateway, which supports fast internet speeds, lower lag for gaming and streaming, and reliable coverage throughout the home. The gateway also features built-in cybersecurity tools and parental controls, all manageable through the updated Xfinity app.

Bonus perk


Another key feature is the inclusion of one unlimited line of Xfinity Mobile at no extra charge for the first year, with no fees or taxex. The offer includes access to WiFi PowerBoost, which can raise Xfinity Mobile speeds up to 1 Gbps when connected to Xfinity WiFi at home or on the go. Since most mobile data use happens over WiFi, Comcast says this pairing improves the overall experience.

The company also highlights that Xfinity Mobile runs on a combination of nationwide 5G and the Xfinity WiFi network, which it calls the largest and fastest in the country. Customers can sign up for the new plans online at xfinity.com or by visiting a local Xfinity store.

For users who are looking for simpler internet plans with extra benefits like mobile service and built-in hardware, Xfinity's updated pricing could be worth a look. Still, as always, how it compares will depend on local availability and how well the service performs in everyday use.

