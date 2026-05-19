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T-Mobile can't stop dissing its own heavily-marketed feature

T-Mobile is de-emphasizing T-Satellite.

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Anam Hamid
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T-Mobile and Verizon continue to insist that satellite can't compete with terrestrial networks. | Image by Teslarati
T-Mobile and SpaceX struck up a high-profile partnership in 2022, culminating in the rollout of T-Satellite in July. Fast forward almost a year, and T-Mobile seemingly can't downplay the service enough.

We heard it the first time


The adoption of the SpaceX-powered T-Satellite feature may not have been enthusiastic, but does T-Mobile really need to remind us every single day? T-Mobile and the broader telecom industry seem intent on shaping a narrative that relegates satellite connectivity to niche use cases. Interestingly, that goes against the very fabric of the company, which considers an emergency call "the most important connection that T-Mobile carries."

T-Mobile's CEO, Srini Gopalan, regurgitated the low T-Satellite usage stats during a J.P. Morgan investor conference on Monday.

According to May data, T-Satellite accounts for only 0.0002% of the total network usage, making it a complementary service to land-based services.

Why the JV then?


If the numbers are so underwhelming, why are AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon planning to combine spectrum resources and partner with satellite operators to eliminate dead zones?

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Since each carrier controls different spectrum in different regions, sharing resources can help ensure a seamless experience for customers.

The carriers would still be able to innovate in how they package the service to customers, but the partnership would reduce costs and improve efficiency.

Because of the distribution of spectrum, I might own the right spectrum outside Zion National [Park] and Verizon might have it over Yellowstone, which doesn’t help the customer.  Bringing it together creates a uniform spectrum world.
Srini Gopalan, T-Mobile CEO, May 2026

Why are carriers downplaying satellite connectivity?
2 Votes

Starlink is no threat


Industry watchers initially viewed this sudden camaraderie among the Big Three as a defensive huddle against SpaceX, which now owns spectrum and could bypass carriers altogether.

Verizon CEO Dan Schulman threw cold water on that theory, noting that only about 5 million homes in the US will be better off with a satellite connection. For more than 95% of its customers, satellite can't hold a candle to terrestrial networks.

For us, the physics of satellite versus terrestrial are really kind of night and day. For 95% plus of our customers, we see satellite as a complementary service and very, very hard to compete with terrestrial networks.
Dan Schulman, Verizon CEO, May 2026

More players is a good idea


The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is pushing for at least three providers in the direct-to-device (D2D) space, looking fondly toward lagging rivals such as Amazon and AST SpaceMobile.

But while those companies are making moves, SpaceX is already miles ahead. A helping hand from the Big Three to reduce market fragmentation might be exactly what the underdogs need to close the gap, paving the way for more competition.

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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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