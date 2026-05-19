T-Mobile can't stop dissing its own heavily-marketed feature

More players is a good idea

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is pushing for at least three providers in the direct-to-device (D2D) space, looking fondly toward lagging rivals such as Amazon and AST SpaceMobile.But while those companies are making moves, SpaceX is already miles ahead. A helping hand from the Big Three to reduce market fragmentation might be exactly what the underdogs need to close the gap, paving the way for more competition.