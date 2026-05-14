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T-Mobile downplays the one area where AT&T and Verizon are winning

T-Mobile isn't buying the convergence hype.

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Anam Hamid
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T-Mobile seems to have no plans to offer a voice and internet bundle. | Image by PhoneArena
T-Mobile outpaced industry rivals in both broadband and mobile growth in the first quarter, despite lacking the fiber infrastructure AT&T and Verizon brag about. But how much longer can it keep up that flex?

T-Mobile is fine


During the MoffettNathanson Media, Internet and Communications Conference, T-Mobile CFO Peter Osvaldik tried to undermine the kind of wireline and wireless bundles that AT&T and Verizon have rolled out recently.

Osvaldik doesn't believe convergence functionally benefits customers. While converged combos are touted as being easier to manage from a billing point of view, Osvaldik points out that most customers have enabled autopay anyway, so having one bill instead of two isn't as life-changing as rivals make it out to be. 

[It] used to be, maybe not long ago, you wouldn’t have to write two checks, but the vast majority of consumers are on autopay. They’re not thinking about writing paper checks.
Peter Osvaldik, T-Mobile CFO, May 2026

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Voice and internet bundles do tend to be cheaper, though, and Osvaldik agrees.

While we will probably not see a combo offer from T-Mobile, the company promises competition in product quality and price.

T-Mobile hopes to have 15 million 5G internet subscribers and 3 to 4 million fiber customers by 2030. The broadband base has grown 80% in the last two years. Total network usage has increased by 30% while download speeds have jumped by over 50% over the same period.

The majority of the company's fixed wireless broadband subscribers were previously cable customers.

Throwing subtle shade at AT&T and Verizon, Osvaldik pointed out that T-Mobile doesn't have a legacy fiber network that it needs to put to good use with a convergence narrative.

Remember, we don’t have legacy assets we need to defend or try to overbuild and then sell a story around.
Peter Osvaldik, T-Mobile CFO, May 2026

Verizon begs to differ


Verizon's CEO, Dan Schulman, doesn't see convergence as the only engine of growth, but he still considers it crucial. After all, 55% of Verizon's broadband customers also have a wireless connection, and churn drops by 30% when they are locked into both.

With only 20% of Verizon's cellular customers also using one of its internet products, there's a significant opportunity to convert more wireless customers into broadband users.

To me, convergence is a really nice cornerstone for growth. We have some really great assets that we can leverage.  
Dan Schulman, Verizon's CEO, May 2026

Verizon maintains that fiber is the superior product, though it also credits 5G internet for boosting revenue.

Which strategy makes more sense?
1 Votes

T-Mobile's fiber acquisitions tell a different story


According to one report, the real benefit of convergence comes not so much from combining cellular and internet services, but from having fiber in the ground and wireless on top.

Both AT&T and Verizon have more wireless customers in the markets where they also have a fiber footprint.

This is why T-Mobile is chasing fiber deals. Without fiber infrastructure, the company can't hope to derive the same benefits from a convergence bundle as AT&T and Verizon.

The game is changing


Notice how carriers have lately been more into promoting the merits of their broadband products than talking about cellular as a standalone service? That's because the network gap has narrowed, and they must find new ways to assert superiority.

That said, T-Mobile conducted some promising trials recently that might widen its 5G lead once again.

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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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