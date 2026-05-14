T-Mobile downplays the one area where AT&T and Verizon are winning

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

AT&T

Verizon

T-Mobile

Voice and internet bundles do tend to be cheaper, though, and Osvaldik agrees.While we will probably not see a combo offer from, the company promises competition in product quality and price.hopes to have 15 million 5G internet subscribers and 3 to 4 million fiber customers by 2030. The broadband base has grown 80% in the last two years. Total network usage has increased by 30% while download speeds have jumped by over 50% over the same period.The majority of the company's fixed wireless broadband subscribers were previously cable customers.Throwing subtle shade atand, Osvaldik pointed out thatdoesn't have a legacy fiber network that it needs to put to good use with a convergence narrative.