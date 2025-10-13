Tiny Bose SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen) is on sale at Amazon for the first time

Get the new SoundLink Micro for 15% off $19 off (15%) The SoundLink Micro 2nd Gen brings a number of upgrades over its predecessor, making it the must-have palm-sized speaker for Bose fans. With USB-C charging, surprisingly loud sound, and Multipoint connectivity, it brings a lot to the table. The best part? It's 15% off at Amazon right now! Buy at Amazon



But why should you consider paying almost $110 for an ultra-small



Durability is spot-on here as well. Clearly, Bose understands how handy such a small-sized speaker can be on outdoor adventures and ensured the SoundLink Micro won’t need pampering along the way. With a rugged yet stylish build and IP67 rating, this unit will follow you wherever you go.



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy



Yet, unlike the OG SoundLink Micro, this bad boy doesn’t have a built-in microphone, so you can’t handle phone calls on it. Surely, this won’t be a dealbreaker for most, but it’s worth pointing out nonetheless.



If you like what the latest Bose SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen) has to offer, now’s your chance to get it with a sweet 15% discount. And if you find the current promo less-than-ideal, the upcoming shopping season might bring the price even lower, though there’s no guarantee.

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!

Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE But why should you consider paying almost $110 for an ultra-small Bluetooth speaker when there are plenty of other options that cost much less? First of all, it delivers surprisingly loud sound for its size. In fact, it gets loud enough to entertain several friends. As if that’s not enough, it offers a pretty wide soundstage — something you don’t get from many other tiny speakers.Durability is spot-on here as well. Clearly, Bose understands how handy such a small-sized speaker can be on outdoor adventures and ensured the SoundLink Micro won’t need pampering along the way. With a rugged yet stylish build and IP67 rating, this unit will follow you wherever you go.A major upgrade over the first generation is the improved connectivity and charging. Keeping up with modern standards, the SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen) drops micro-USB in favor of USB-C charging — a welcome change. The model also supports Bluetooth 5.4 and Multipoint for a more reliable and stable connectivity.Yet, unlike the OG SoundLink Micro, this bad boy doesn’t have a built-in microphone, so you can’t handle phone calls on it. Surely, this won’t be a dealbreaker for most, but it’s worth pointing out nonetheless.If you like what the latest Bose SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen) has to offer, now’s your chance to get it with a sweet 15% discount. And if you find the current promo less-than-ideal, the upcoming shopping season might bring the price even lower, though there’s no guarantee.

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

Palm-sized Bose audio just became cheaper! Yep, the new SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen) is finally on sale — you can now grab the model in Black for 15% off. Granted, it’s still pricier than JBL’s Clip and Go, but music lovers who prefer Bose will definitely want to check out this deal.As far as we know, this is the first time Amazon is dropping prices on this 2025-released Bose speaker. So, if you’ve been waiting for a decent discount, now’s your chance to save.