Tiny Bose SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen) is on sale at Amazon for the first time
The vastly improved palm-sized Bose speaker is finally available at a decent discount on Amazon.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Palm-sized Bose audio just became cheaper! Yep, the new SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen) is finally on sale — you can now grab the model in Black for 15% off. Granted, it’s still pricier than JBL’s Clip and Go, but music lovers who prefer Bose will definitely want to check out this deal.
As far as we know, this is the first time Amazon is dropping prices on this 2025-released Bose speaker. So, if you’ve been waiting for a decent discount, now’s your chance to save.
But why should you consider paying almost $110 for an ultra-small Bluetooth speaker when there are plenty of other options that cost much less? First of all, it delivers surprisingly loud sound for its size. In fact, it gets loud enough to entertain several friends. As if that’s not enough, it offers a pretty wide soundstage — something you don’t get from many other tiny speakers.
A major upgrade over the first generation is the improved connectivity and charging. Keeping up with modern standards, the SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen) drops micro-USB in favor of USB-C charging — a welcome change. The model also supports Bluetooth 5.4 and Multipoint for a more reliable and stable connectivity.
If you like what the latest Bose SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen) has to offer, now’s your chance to get it with a sweet 15% discount. And if you find the current promo less-than-ideal, the upcoming shopping season might bring the price even lower, though there’s no guarantee.
Durability is spot-on here as well. Clearly, Bose understands how handy such a small-sized speaker can be on outdoor adventures and ensured the SoundLink Micro won’t need pampering along the way. With a rugged yet stylish build and IP67 rating, this unit will follow you wherever you go.
Yet, unlike the OG SoundLink Micro, this bad boy doesn’t have a built-in microphone, so you can’t handle phone calls on it. Surely, this won’t be a dealbreaker for most, but it’s worth pointing out nonetheless.
