Amazing new deal makes the JBL Charge 6 absolutely irresistible

JBL Charge 6 in black in an outdoor setting.
View now at Woot
The JBL Charge 5 is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers. With a durable, relatively compact build and great audio, it checks all the boxes. The new Charge 6 builds on that success, introducing very welcome upgrades in key areas. Oh, and it's also on sale at a killer price right now. 

JBL Charge 6: 35% off at Woot

$129 95
$199 95
$70 off (35%)
If you want an epic discount on a superb Bluetooth speaker, now's your chance to grab the JBL Charge 6. The model is going for a whopping 35% off at Woot right now, making it cheaper than anywhere else at the time of writing.
Buy at Woot

JBL Charge 6: now $40 off at Amazon

$40 off (20%)
Alternatively, you can grab the JBL Charge 6 at Amazon. Over here, the Bluetooth speaker is available with a $40 discount. You can choose from 10 different color options. Don't miss out.
Buy at Amazon


Woot is selling this impressive music companion for a whopping 35% off right now, slashing it to just $129.95 from its original price of nearly $200. This is a brand-new model that ships with a 90-day seller's warranty, too. 

And the real kicker? No other retailer is now matching this epic discount. For example, Amazon only gives you a modest $40 price cut — but it includes all 10 color variants. 
The Charge 6 is even more durable than its predecessor, making it ideal for outdoor use. It has an IP68 rating, compared to IP67 on the previous version, so it should handle water and dust damage better. 

Sound quality has been improved as well. You're getting a stronger bass, which doesn't overwhelm the rest of the mix. That said, some higher frequencies may not be super-punchy right out of the box.

The good news is you get a seven-band custom equalizer in the companion app. That makes it super easy to fine-tune the sound to your liking—without having to download any fishy equalizer apps. Moreover, JBL included lossless audio support through USB, so you can stream from multiple sources instead of just Bluetooth. 

Couple that with an improved battery life of up to 24 hours (28 in total with Playtime Boost), and you've got a Bluetooth speaker that's simply bound for success. And now, Woot's exclusive promo makes it a much smarter buy, especially for those who want to save big. Just a heads-up: this promo will vanish when sold out, so you might want to act fast.

Loading ...
