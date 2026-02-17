Rare discount makes the Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) a gem you don't want to miss

Save 20% on the SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) $30 off (20%) The Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) is a great choice for music lovers, especially right now. At 20% off its original price in select colors, the device delivers a solid audio output that's too good to ignore. Save big with this promo while it lasts. Buy at Amazon

The SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) is one of the best compact options money can buy. It might look mostly similar to its predecessor, but that's certainly not a bad thing. The original was already a hit with its quality design and excellent audio.The same goes for the newer model — you're looking at a floatable design and an IP67 rating, so it can stand out in any environment. What's more, the sound quality is quite loud for the speaker's size.Sure, it doesn't give you the same punch as some alternatives from JBL, but the balanced profile certainly has its merits. On top of that, it comes with PositionIQ technology, which adjusts the sound automatically, giving you ultimate performance in all environments.Battery life isn't half bad, either. On a single charge, you can expect this bad boy to last you up to 12 hours. While that's certainly not a record-breaking result, it's more than decent, considering the compact size.If you think the Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) is good enough for you, now's definitely the time to grab one. Just remember, this 20% discount probably won't last too long, since there's just one color variant on sale. Act fast and save before it's too late.