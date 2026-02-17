Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Rare discount makes the Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) a gem you don't want to miss

It's not every day that Amazon offers such discounts on the SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen)!

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A woman holding the Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen), with people's legs visible in the background.
This Bose speaker is small but powerful. | Image by Bose
View now at Amazon


Bose is well-known for making premium music companions that stand out with style and audio quality. But they often carry big price tags, including smaller options like the SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen). Fortunately, this particular model is now enjoying a rare discount you just can't miss. 

Likely for a limited time, you can get select color variants at 20% off on Amazon. The available color options are limited to just one model: Petal Pink. If you're not happy with these, you'd have to be OK with scoring a lower discount — 13%, to be exact. 

Save 20% on the SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen)

$30 off (20%)
The Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) is a great choice for music lovers, especially right now. At 20% off its original price in select colors, the device delivers a solid audio output that's too good to ignore. Save big with this promo while it lasts.
Buy at Amazon


The SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) is one of the best compact options money can buy. It might look mostly similar to its predecessor, but that's certainly not a bad thing. The original was already a hit with its quality design and excellent audio. 

The same goes for the newer model — you're looking at a floatable design and an IP67 rating, so it can stand out in any environment. What's more, the sound quality is quite loud for the speaker's size. 

Recommended For You

Sure, it doesn't give you the same punch as some alternatives from JBL, but the balanced profile certainly has its merits. On top of that, it comes with PositionIQ technology, which adjusts the sound automatically, giving you ultimate performance in all environments. 

Battery life isn't half bad, either. On a single charge, you can expect this bad boy to last you up to 12 hours. While that's certainly not a record-breaking result, it's more than decent, considering the compact size. 

If you think the Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) is good enough for you, now's definitely the time to grab one. Just remember, this 20% discount probably won't last too long, since there's just one color variant on sale. Act fast and save before it's too late.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15774 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended For You

Bluetooth Speakers - Deals History
210 stories
17 Feb, 2026
Rare discount makes the Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) a gem you don't want to miss
04 Feb, 2026
Amazing new deal makes the JBL Charge 6 absolutely irresistible
03 Feb, 2026
Walmart's latest bargain makes the JBL Flip 7 the star of the show
29 Jan, 2026
The booming JBL Boombox 3 is impossible to resist right now
26 Jan, 2026
Well-liked JBL Boombox 4 is finally on sale at Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Samsung S4 Mini Sealed/Unopened

by darkdrak88 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Four months later, the iPhone 17 Pro Max aluminum design has clear trade-offs
Four months later, the iPhone 17 Pro Max aluminum design has clear trade-offs
Google is developing a dedicated app for a beloved Pixel feature
Google is developing a dedicated app for a beloved Pixel feature
Тhe OnePlus 15 has one issue no one talks about
Тhe OnePlus 15 has one issue no one talks about
Galaxy S26 Ultra: Seven possible upgrades beyond the leaked specs
Galaxy S26 Ultra: Seven possible upgrades beyond the leaked specs
Third party Verizon rep claims his new boss demands he push pricey new lines on elderly customers
Third party Verizon rep claims his new boss demands he push pricey new lines on elderly customers
Gboard gets new feature to make typing on glass easier
Gboard gets new feature to make typing on glass easier

Latest News

Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless