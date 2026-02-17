Rare discount makes the Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) a gem you don't want to miss
It's not every day that Amazon offers such discounts on the SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen)!
This Bose speaker is small but powerful. | Image by Bose
Bose is well-known for making premium music companions that stand out with style and audio quality. But they often carry big price tags, including smaller options like the SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen). Fortunately, this particular model is now enjoying a rare discount you just can't miss.
Likely for a limited time, you can get select color variants at 20% off on Amazon. The available color options are limited to just one model: Petal Pink. If you're not happy with these, you'd have to be OK with scoring a lower discount — 13%, to be exact.
The SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) is one of the best compact options money can buy. It might look mostly similar to its predecessor, but that's certainly not a bad thing. The original was already a hit with its quality design and excellent audio.
The same goes for the newer model — you're looking at a floatable design and an IP67 rating, so it can stand out in any environment. What's more, the sound quality is quite loud for the speaker's size.
Battery life isn't half bad, either. On a single charge, you can expect this bad boy to last you up to 12 hours. While that's certainly not a record-breaking result, it's more than decent, considering the compact size.
If you think the Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) is good enough for you, now's definitely the time to grab one. Just remember, this 20% discount probably won't last too long, since there's just one color variant on sale. Act fast and save before it's too late.
