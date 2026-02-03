Walmart's latest bargain makes the JBL Flip 7 the star of the show





JBL Flip 7: save $63 at Walmart



Currently, the $149.95



As a JBL speaker fan myself, I just have to say it: the brand's products are amazing. The Flip 7 is no different, packing an IP68 rating, lossless audio through USB-C, and top-notch sound quality for the price.



Granted, users with picky ears probably won't appreciate the Flip 7's frequency response, but it's ideal for everyday listeners. This model offers deep and punchy bass right out of the box and a wide soundstage that gives your tunes extra depth. It also gets surprisingly loud for its size.



What's more, you can customize the sound profile easily through the JBL app. It offers several presets and a rich seven-band equalizer if you'd like to experiment a bit more.



But is battery life any good? Absolutely! JBL states you can get up to 14 hours of listening time, plus an extra two hours with Playtime Boost. Keep in mind that while this feature extends battery life, it affects audio quality, so your music might not sound as good.



If you're looking for your next outdoor music companion (and would like to save big on it), the JBL Flip 7 is the one I'd recommend. Why? This puppy follows the design of its well-liked predecessor while introducing some nice upgrades. Best part? It's now a whopping $63 off at Walmart, knocking it right into the no-brainer category.