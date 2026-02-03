Walmart's latest bargain makes the JBL Flip 7 the star of the show
The JBL Flip 7 is $63 off — grab one and save big today!
Currently, the $149.95 portable Bluetooth speaker can be yours for just $86.99 in its Red variant. And even though I came across a slightly better deal at Woot not long ago, that one included a 90-day seller warranty. Walmart, on the other hand, gives you a full one-year manufacturer's warranty for peace of mind.
As a JBL speaker fan myself, I just have to say it: the brand's products are amazing. The Flip 7 is no different, packing an IP68 rating, lossless audio through USB-C, and top-notch sound quality for the price.
Granted, users with picky ears probably won't appreciate the Flip 7's frequency response, but it's ideal for everyday listeners. This model offers deep and punchy bass right out of the box and a wide soundstage that gives your tunes extra depth. It also gets surprisingly loud for its size.
What's more, you can customize the sound profile easily through the JBL app. It offers several presets and a rich seven-band equalizer if you'd like to experiment a bit more.
But is battery life any good? Absolutely! JBL states you can get up to 14 hours of listening time, plus an extra two hours with Playtime Boost. Keep in mind that while this feature extends battery life, it affects audio quality, so your music might not sound as good.
Compact, durable, and with some fancy features like lossless audio support, the JBL Flip 7 is the whole package. Whether you're a dedicated JBL fan or are considering it for the first time, chances are you'd be more than happy with this model. Grab it now at Walmart and save $63.
