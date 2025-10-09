Amazingly, the Bose SoundLink Max remains at its best price even after Prime Day
This Bose speaker hasn't dropped to its lowest price in months — don't miss out!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Bose SoundLink Max is big, powerful, stylish, and down to its best price on Amazon. Initially receiving a hefty — and rare — $100 price cut on Prime Big Deal Days, the portable Bluetooth speaker remains under $300 even after the event.
While this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this generous $100 price cut, it hasn’t been live in months. In other words, this is your limited-time chance to score a major discount — one that may not return until Black Friday.
It looks pretty stylish, but the SoundLink Max is also quite durable. Bose uses a metal grille and rubberized coating to protect its valuable electronics, and you’re also getting a solid IP67 rating. That said, this isn’t the lightest speaker on the market, so if you often carry a music companion on hikes, you’ll definitely feel the weight of this fella.
All things considered, the Bose SoundLink Max is one of the best big-sized units on the market. Sure, it’s not cheap, but it packs a punch for the price. And now, you can get it at its lowest price on Amazon, thanks to this epic post-Prime Day offer.
If you’re feeling tempted, now’s the time to save $100. And remember — this Amazon promo could vanish any minute, so act fast and save while you still can.
