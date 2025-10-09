iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Amazingly, the Bose SoundLink Max remains at its best price even after Prime Day

This Bose speaker hasn't dropped to its lowest price in months — don't miss out!

A person holds the Bose SoundLink Max in an outdoor setting.
The Bose SoundLink Max is big, powerful, stylish, and down to its best price on Amazon. Initially receiving a hefty — and rare — $100 price cut on Prime Big Deal Days, the portable Bluetooth speaker remains under $300 even after the event.

Bose SoundLink Max: $100 off at Amazon

$100 off (25%)
The Bose SoundLink Max dropped to its lowest price during Amazon Prime Day in October, and the $100 discount is amazingly still here even after the event. So, if you didn't make it on time during the 48-hour event, know it's not too late to save.
Buy at Amazon

While this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this generous $100 price cut, it hasn’t been live in months. In other words, this is your limited-time chance to score a major discount — one that may not return until Black Friday.

There’s a lot to like about this speaker, by the way. It pumps loud stereo sound with deep bass right out of the box. For those who like to fine-tune things, there’s a handy equalizer within this bad boy’s companion app.

It looks pretty stylish, but the SoundLink Max is also quite durable. Bose uses a metal grille and rubberized coating to protect its valuable electronics, and you’re also getting a solid IP67 rating. That said, this isn’t the lightest speaker on the market, so if you often carry a music companion on hikes, you’ll definitely feel the weight of this fella.

Similar to the JBL Xtreme 4, it can charge your phone on the go, keeping the energy up without a pause. And with a 20-hour battery life, it lasts more than enough for a casual gathering with friends.

All things considered, the Bose SoundLink Max is one of the best big-sized units on the market. Sure, it’s not cheap, but it packs a punch for the price. And now, you can get it at its lowest price on Amazon, thanks to this epic post-Prime Day offer.

If you’re feeling tempted, now’s the time to save $100. And remember — this Amazon promo could vanish any minute, so act fast and save while you still can.

Amazingly, the Bose SoundLink Max remains at its best price even after Prime Day

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
