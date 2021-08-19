BMW testing the waters before launching Apple Watch app

BMW testing the waters before launching Apple Watch app0
In plans to launch a brand new Apple Watch app for its devoted clients, BMW has reached out to Apple smartwatch users in the form of a survey, aiming to gather some insight and information (via 9to5mac).
With the upcoming app, you will be able to control the car’s locks, the climate system, look through its mounted cameras, and access all kinds of other information about your vehicle.
Apart from that, BMW is also interested in what type of car you own: fully electric, hybrid, or if you’re still rockin’ the old-school combustion engine.
It is interesting to note that the German automaker giant is doing this initiative just a few months before the EU launch of its all-electric BMW i4 model. The upcoming electric is scheduled to arrive in fall 2021 for the EU and sometime in 2022 for the US. The BMW Apple Watch app will work with other car models from the company, but BMW has decided to use an image of the i4 for the survey.