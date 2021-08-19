Notifications
Apple Apps Wearables

BMW testing the waters before launching Apple Watch app

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
BMW testing the waters before launching Apple Watch app
BMW is one of those car companies that have made staying on the edge of technology a priority in their vehicles. The German car manufacturer has had a long relationship with Apple, and it seems that is true to this day.

In plans to launch a brand new Apple Watch app for its devoted clients, BMW has reached out to Apple smartwatch users in the form of a survey, aiming to gather some insight and information (via 9to5mac).

‘Thank you for taking the time to complete our short survey about the upcoming My BMW Apple Watch App. Your feedback is extremely valuable to us as it helps us in designing the My BMW Apple Watch App according to your personal needs and preferences.’

With the upcoming app, you will be able to control the car’s locks, the climate system, look through its mounted cameras, and access all kinds of other information about your vehicle.

In BMW’s survey, users get asked questions like ‘Do you have a cellular Apple Watch or a non-cellular one?’, ‘How often do you use Apple Watch Apps’, and more. Additionally, you get to rank 9 features that will potentially end up in the final version of the app. You can also add any other suggestions or requests you would like to share at the end of the survey.

Apart from that, BMW is also interested in what type of car you own: fully electric, hybrid, or if you’re still rockin’ the old-school combustion engine.

It is interesting to note that the German automaker giant is doing this initiative just a few months before the EU launch of its all-electric BMW i4 model. The upcoming electric is scheduled to arrive in fall 2021 for the EU and sometime in 2022 for the US. The BMW Apple Watch app will work with other car models from the company, but BMW has decided to use an image of the i4 for the survey.

