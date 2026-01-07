Google may turn its Pixelsnap charger into a smart accessory





Firmware update support spotted in Pixel Stand app



Pixel 10 owners to benefit from magnetic Qi2 charging. The product lineup consists of Pixelsnap cases together with a Ring Stand and a magnetic wireless charger.



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The strings contain references including "Firmware version" and "Attach your Pixelsnap charger to view your device’s firmware version." You also get "Checking firmware, this may take a few minutes." The system includes multiple features that serve actual users who need to check and update their charger software. Google released Pixelsnap accessories alongside the Pixel 10 series, which allowsowners to benefit from magnetic Qi2 charging. The product lineup consists of Pixelsnap cases together with a Ring Stand and a magnetic wireless charger.Now, an APK teardown has revealed something interesting. Inside the Pixel Stand app (version 2.2.0.834194002), new text entries have been added. The system entries show that Pixel devices will get changes in their firmware management system and that Pixelsnap chargers will receive future software updates.The strings contain references including "Firmware version" and "Attach your Pixelsnap charger to view your device’s firmware version." You also get "Checking firmware, this may take a few minutes." The system includes multiple features that serve actual users who need to check and update their charger software.

Recommended For You What do you think Pixelsnap firmware updates will actually do? Improve charging efficiency and speed 28% Fix heat and stability issues 24% Add new Pixel-only features 20% Just bug fixes and compatibility 28% Vote 25 Votes

What users see today and what may change



Currently, plugging in a Pixelsnap gadget to a Pixel 10 brings up just simple choices under Settings > Connected devices—for example, "Forget this device" or "Do Not Disturb while docked."



The newly discovered code hints that Google plans to add firmware details to this menu. There’s also a reference to



What this could mean going forward

Maybe Google has been tweaking Pixelsnap chargers behind the scenes. Or perhaps this is just code that hasn’t reached users yet. The discovery of these strings indicates that official firmware updates will soon become available.



Nobody knows yet what these changes will improve exactly. The developers might be working on changes that affect how the phone deals with charging or heat buildup. Or maybe they will improve compatibility with the Qi2 standard. There's also the possibility that it includes upgrades meant for later Pixel models. Without official information from Google, however, it remains unclear.



For now, Pixelsnap chargers look set to become smarter over time, much like Google’s other Pixel accessories. Currently, plugging in a Pixelsnap gadget to abrings up just simple choices under Settings > Connected devices—for example, "Forget this device" or "Do Not Disturb while docked."The newly discovered code hints that Google plans to add firmware details to this menu. There’s also a reference to a support page , although it doesn’t yet contain any public information.Maybe Google has been tweaking Pixelsnap chargers behind the scenes. Or perhaps this is just code that hasn’t reached users yet. The discovery of these strings indicates that official firmware updates will soon become available.Nobody knows yet what these changes will improve exactly. The developers might be working on changes that affect how the phone deals with charging or heat buildup. Or maybe they will improve compatibility with the Qi2 standard. There's also the possibility that it includes upgrades meant for later Pixel models. Without official information from Google, however, it remains unclear.For now, Pixelsnap chargers look set to become smarter over time, much like Google’s other Pixel accessories.

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Google may soon start treating its Pixelsnap wireless charger more like a smart accessory than a simple charging puck. New evidence suggests the company is working on firmware update support, allowing Pixelsnap chargers to receive software updates over time.