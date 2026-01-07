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Google may turn its Pixelsnap charger into a smart accessory

New code hints that Pixelsnap chargers could gain update support.

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Google Pixel smartphone held in hand with Pixelsnap magnetic accessory
Google may soon start treating its Pixelsnap wireless charger more like a smart accessory than a simple charging puck. New evidence suggests the company is working on firmware update support, allowing Pixelsnap chargers to receive software updates over time.

Firmware update support spotted in Pixel Stand app



Google released Pixelsnap accessories alongside the Pixel 10 series, which allows Pixel 10 owners to benefit from magnetic Qi2 charging. The product lineup consists of Pixelsnap cases together with a Ring Stand and a magnetic wireless charger.

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Now, an APK teardown has revealed something interesting. Inside the Pixel Stand app (version 2.2.0.834194002), new text entries have been added. The system entries show that Pixel devices will get changes in their firmware management system and that Pixelsnap chargers will receive future software updates.

The strings contain references including "Firmware version" and "Attach your Pixelsnap charger to view your device’s firmware version." You also get "Checking firmware, this may take a few minutes." The system includes multiple features that serve actual users who need to check and update their charger software.

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What do you think Pixelsnap firmware updates will actually do?
Improve charging efficiency and speed
28%
Fix heat and stability issues
24%
Add new Pixel-only features
20%
Just bug fixes and compatibility
28%
25 Votes

What users see today and what may change


Currently, plugging in a Pixelsnap gadget to a Pixel 10 brings up just simple choices under Settings > Connected devices—for example, "Forget this device" or "Do Not Disturb while docked."

The newly discovered code hints that Google plans to add firmware details to this menu. There’s also a reference to a support page, although it doesn’t yet contain any public information.

What this could mean going forward


Maybe Google has been tweaking Pixelsnap chargers behind the scenes. Or perhaps this is just code that hasn’t reached users yet. The discovery of these strings indicates that official firmware updates will soon become available.

Nobody knows yet what these changes will improve exactly. The developers might be working on changes that affect how the phone deals with charging or heat buildup. Or maybe they will improve compatibility with the Qi2 standard. There's also the possibility that it includes upgrades meant for later Pixel models. Without official information from Google, however, it remains unclear.

For now, Pixelsnap chargers look set to become smarter over time, much like Google’s other Pixel accessories.

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Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
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