I gathered the 40 best Black Friday phone deals you can't miss

$130 off the Galaxy A35 5G via the Samsung Shop app

One of the best sub-$300 options with a Super AMOLED display and top-notch camera right now, the Galaxy A35, is making headlines at the Samsung Shop app. Over here, you can get this buddy for $130 off without any trade-ins for Black Friday, with an extra $187 discount available with eligible trade-ins. If you don't have the app, you can save $100 on the mid-ranger before trade-ins.