I gathered the 40 best Black Friday phone deals you can't miss
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Finding a neat bargain on an unlocked Google Pixel, Apple, or Samsung phone is close to impossible most of the year. In order to claim a discount, users are often required to sign carrier contracts or settle for older models.
Once Black Friday begins, all that changes. But the event doesn't even have to be officially live for Amazon, the Samsung Shop app, Best Buy, and other merchants to start launching incredible discounts. Sometimes, those exceed 50% on some of the hottest phones in 2024.
My job this holiday shopping season is to help readers discover the discount they've been dreaming of for a year. I've selected top Black Friday phone sales, spoiling users for choice with discounts on unlocked and locked options alike.
Jump to:
Google Pixel deals
Galaxy deals
Motorola deals
Apple iPhone deals
OnePlus deals
