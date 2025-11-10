What's it like to live with a 7,500 mAh phone?



You're also going to bed with a 60-65% battery left thinking, "I should probably charge." Old habits kicked in and for the first few days I did.



On the third day I decided to skip the overnight charge. I started the next day with 55% juice. Nerve-wracking at first, but I quickly realized that 55% on this phone was still more than 4,000 mAh of battery.



My perception of battery percentages had to be recalibrated.



Have my charging habits changed?







Not really. I now charge my phone once every other day, and while it takes a bit of effort to remember if I charged that day, it doesn't feel dramatically different.



I’d argue that the real win is something else — not having to panic about your battery life mid-day. Having that peace of mind is priceless.



What about my battery anxiety? I'd argue that the real win is something else — not having to panic about your battery life mid-day. Having that peace of mind is priceless.







It's completely gone! Even when the phone hits those 20%, and even if it's in the middle of the day.



Bringing up the numbers again, I know that 20% on this phone equals 1,500 mAh, which is 50% the battery life on the iPhone Air . That's absolutely enough to let me finish the day and hook the phone to the charger before going to bed.



Does charging less often make a difference?







From a purely technical standpoint, fewer charges mean fewer cycles. And in this case this extends your battery longevity, even if you use fast charging.



In this case, potentially twice as long. Modern smartphone batteries are designed for 800 to 1600 cycles, which gets you at least three years on the lower end. With this phone, you can cut this in half and theoretically, you can keep on using it for six years before changing the battery. That sounds much better.



Charging less often also brings benefits in some specific scenarios when you're away from the wall socket and civilization. You can take this phone for a camping night without the need to bring external battery packs, solar chargers, car chargers, or other technology crutches.



So, more is always better, if we're to paraphrase Winnie the Pooh, right?



Do we need two-day smartphones, or does it actually not matter?







This is a tricky question. If the question was simply "Do we need bigger and better batteries?" the answer would've been obvious:. Yes! Absolutely yes! Batteries are one of the bottlenecks of modern tech, and any improvement is better.



Recommended Stories But when it comes to one-day versus two-day battery life, the difference isn’t as dramatic as it may sound. We all like the comfort and the psychological cushion that comes with such a bigger battery, but in the end most of us still usually end the night near a wall socket. Skipping a nightly charge isn’t life-changing.



Don't get me wrong: if suddenly battery tech allowed a week between charges, that would be revolutionary. But living with a 7,500 mAh two-day phone? It doesn't feel all that different from a normal one-day phone.



Conclusion







If you've been following my recent articles, you probably already know the star of this story: the RedMagic 11 Pro



It's a fascinating phone for several reasons. People constantly stop me on the street to ask about it, and while there's one major drawback I’ll explore in another article, for now, this phone has earned a spot as my daily driver.



Would a 7,500 mAh iPhone change the game? Honestly, probably not. But the RedMagic 11 Pro proves that a phone can be more than just a boring tool, and it can add a little excitement in our uniform smartphone world.

At first, it felt uncanny. Glancing at my phone in the afternoon, I’d see 75% battery and think, “Did I charge this already?”