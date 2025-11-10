The best JBL Charge 6 deal you've been waiting for is finally here
Now that's an Amazon bargain so good, you’d think Black Friday already started!
best portable Bluetooth speakers you definitely don’t want to miss. We’re talking about the hugely popular JBL Charge 6, which has just dropped to its lowest price ever!Black Friday is officially going live at Amazon next week (November 20, to be exact). But believe it or not, the retailer has already launched an incredibly good deal on one of the
No joke! We’ve checked previous discounts, and this Amazon deal beats everything else we’ve seen by 5%. That includes Woot’s epic 30% markdown, by the way. And it gets better — you don’t have to settle for a color variant you don’t particularly like just to grab those 35% in savings. The e-commerce giant is giving you 35% off all nine paintjobs. Talk about a great Black Friday deal!
More notably, this bad boy delivers lossless audio through USB — a feature you don’t often see in Bluetooth speakers! Factor in the 24-hour battery life and the built-in powerbank, and you’ve got the whole package.
Sure, the JBL Charge 6 is quite steep at its standard price of $200 despite all of its exciting features. But hey — you can now grab it for 35% off in all color variants at Amazon, making it absolutely impossible to resist!
The Charge 6 checks all the boxes you can possibly ask for in a Bluetooth speaker. For instance, it has the same durable design as its predecessor, but it’s now IP68-rated for even better water resistance compared to the Charge 5. What’s more, it comes with a detachable handle, making it incredibly convenient to carry on adventures.
Audio quality has also improved from the previous iteration. With deeper, thumping bass, this fella is perfect for all sorts of music. Just a note — the emphasized low end makes higher frequencies slightly less prominent. That shouldn’t be a deal breaker for most users, of course, but it’s still worth pointing out.
