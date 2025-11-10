After living with the Pixel Watch 4, I can say it's still not an Apple Watch

Watch Faces: Minimalist, but missing depth













Receive the latest editorials Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy



Apple also has the Face Gallery section in the Apple Watch app on the iPhone, where you can browse hundreds more options, including animated faces and some truly unique themes. For years, my default watch face was the Solar Graph where a quick glance allows you to see how far you are from the peak sun hour, plus you can easily see sunrise and sunset times. You guessed — there is no such option on the Pixel Watch.Apple also has the Face Gallery section in the Apple Watch app on the iPhone, where you can browse hundreds more options, including animated faces and some truly unique themes.



By contrast, the Pixel Watch selection feels very limited. I counted only 12 native faces, and most look monochrome, boring or sometimes just poorly designed. The constantly moving ring around some watch faces in particularly gives me a headache the moment I look at it.





Plus, most are tied to Google or Fitbit services like steps, heart rate, and basic notifications. You don't have anything more playful like Apple’s Snoopy or Toy Story options, and while third-party faces are growing, the ecosystem is still small.





Always-On shouldn't mean "Barely On"

The always-on display adds insult to injury. On the Apple Watch, the feature is subtle but powerful, as your chosen watch face stays visible, but just dimmed.









Recommended Stories On the Pixel Watch, however, "always-on" feels like a technicality. The moment the screen dims, your watch face transforms into a stripped-down, almost barren version of itself with just the time and date.

Always-on displays are supposed to enhance the illusion that your smartwatch is a real watch and/or give you all the useful info without having to flick your wrist. On the Pixel, it's just a disappointment reminding me that there is still work to be done.



Workout Detection Problems

Then there's automatic workout detection on the Pixel Watch. It is consistently late to notice when I start moving. Bike rides, walks, even runs sometimes go unrecorded until long after the workout. I understand that Google has adopted this different philosophy of only bringing you a summary of your workout after you are done, but this comes with two big problems.









That's how it should be. On the Pixel Watch, I am never sure whether a workout will be automatically detected and often it wasn't in my experience.



What's up with Body Responses?



Google's "Body Responses" feature sounds great on paper — a window into your emotional and physical state. Starting with the Pixel Watch 2, a unique continuous electrodermal activity (cEDA) sensor, which essentially is a sweat‑detector, works alongside heart rate, HRV and skin temperature measurements to give you the body response alert when you are stressed. First, you are never sure whether the Pixel Watch will actually record your workout or not. The Apple Watch approach makes a lot more sense as the notification appears after about five minutes, and if it does not you kind of know that a workout is not automatically detect it and you still have time to fix that. Plus, if you accept the reminder you get to see useful stats as you work out.That's how it should be. On the Pixel Watch, I am never sure whether a workout will be automatically detected and often it wasn't in my experience.Google'sfeature sounds great on paper — a window into your emotional and physical state. Starting with the Pixel Watch 2, a unique continuous electrodermal activity (cEDA) sensor, which essentially is a sweat‑detector, works alongside heart rate, HRV and skin temperature measurements to give you the body response alert when you are stressed.





But in real use, this feels like nothing more than a random buzz multiple times a day. I get this "elevated stress" alert while sitting quietly at my computer probably five or six times every day. Meanwhile, real moments of stress often go unnoticed. It's absud.



It's not that the feature is useless, but it's just not trustworthy. And once you stop trusting your data, you stop checking it.



The Bright Side: Battery, Charging and Design



I have to also give credit where it's due: the It's not that the feature is useless, but it's just not trustworthy. And once you stop trusting your data, you stop checking it.I have to also give credit where it's due: the Pixel Watch 4 's two-day battery life is a huge win.





Apple Watch users have been begging for battery life improvements in the last decade. Here, I can comfortably go a full two days without thinking about power.



And charging is also surprisingly quick. I get about 70% charge back in 20 minutes. Plus, the magnetic cradle is both practical, and it's one of those small design touches that makes you smile every time you drop the watch, and you can glance at the time while charging.



Final words

The Pixel Watch 4 looks every bit like a premium smartwatch, and I love the round, pebble-like shape. It also feels premium-made.



But that's also the most frustrating part. Google has clearly built a beautiful foundation, it just hasn't filled in all the gaps yet. The hardware is ready, the software is not polished enough.





Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US! Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15 Pre-order now