Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!

After living with the Pixel Watch 4, I can say it's still not an Apple Watch

Google got the hardware right, can we now focus on the software?

By
1comment
Add as a preferred source on Google
Editorials Google Wearables
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
After living with the Pixel Watch 4, I can say it's still not an Apple Watch
I really wanted to love the Pixel Watch 3. In many ways, I actually do. It’s elegant, light, thoughtfully designed, and finally repairable. The “Moonlight” color is gorgeous, and its minimalist aesthetic makes it a genuine conversation starter. For once, Google nailed the look of a smartwatch.

But once you get past that shiny exterior, the experience still feels… incomplete.

Watch Faces: Minimalist, but missing depth



After wearing the Pixel Watch daily, one thing is clear: the Apple Watch is far ahead in watch face variety and customization. You get an enormous selection of built-in faces, from classic analog styles to digital options, modular designs and playful animated faces like Mickey Mouse, Snoopy and Toy Story. Each face can be customized with different colors, complications, and rich layered information such as weather, calendar events, activity rings, heart rate or shortcuts.

For years, my default watch face was the Solar Graph where a quick glance allows you to see how far you are from the peak sun hour, plus you can easily see sunrise and sunset times. You guessed — there is no such option on the Pixel Watch.



Apple also has the Face Gallery section in the Apple Watch app on the iPhone, where you can browse hundreds more options, including animated faces and some truly unique themes. 

By contrast, the Pixel Watch selection feels very limited. I counted only 12 native faces, and most look monochrome, boring or sometimes just poorly designed. The constantly moving ring around some watch faces in particularly gives me a headache the moment I look at it.

Plus, most are tied to Google or Fitbit services like steps, heart rate, and basic notifications. You don't have anything more playful like Apple’s Snoopy or Toy Story options, and while third-party faces are growing, the ecosystem is still small. 

Always-On shouldn't mean "Barely On"


The always-on display adds insult to injury. On the Apple Watch, the feature is subtle but powerful, as your chosen watch face stays visible, but just dimmed.

On the Pixel Watch, however, "always-on" feels like a technicality. The moment the screen dims, your watch face transforms into a stripped-down, almost barren version of itself with just the time and date.

Recommended Stories

Always-on displays are supposed to enhance the illusion that your smartwatch is a real watch and/or give you all the useful info without having to flick your wrist. On the Pixel, it's just a disappointment reminding me that there is still work to be done.

Workout Detection Problems


Then there's automatic workout detection on the Pixel Watch. It is consistently late to notice when I start moving. Bike rides, walks, even runs sometimes go unrecorded until long after the workout. I understand that Google has adopted this different philosophy of only bringing you a summary of your workout after you are done, but this comes with two big problems.

First, you are never sure whether the Pixel Watch will actually record your workout or not. The Apple Watch approach makes a lot more sense as the notification appears after about five minutes, and if it does not you kind of know that a workout is not automatically detect it and you still have time to fix that. Plus, if you accept the reminder you get to see useful stats as you work out.

That's how it should be. On the Pixel Watch, I am never sure whether a workout will be automatically detected and often it wasn't in my experience.

What's up with Body Responses?



Google's "Body Responses" feature sounds great on paper — a window into your emotional and physical state. Starting with the Pixel Watch 2, a unique continuous electrodermal activity (cEDA) sensor, which essentially is a sweat‑detector, works alongside heart rate, HRV and skin temperature measurements to give you the body response alert when you are stressed.

But in real use, this feels like nothing more than a random buzz multiple times a day. I get this "elevated stress" alert while sitting quietly at my computer probably five or six times every day. Meanwhile, real moments of stress often go unnoticed. It's absud.

It's not that the feature is useless, but it's just not trustworthy. And once you stop trusting your data, you stop checking it.

The Bright Side: Battery, Charging and Design



I have to also give credit where it's due: the Pixel Watch 4's two-day battery life is a huge win. 

Apple Watch users have been begging for battery life improvements in the last decade. Here, I can comfortably go a full two days without thinking about power.

And charging is also surprisingly quick. I get about 70% charge back in 20 minutes. Plus, the magnetic cradle is both practical, and it's one of those small design touches that makes you smile every time you drop the watch, and you can glance at the time while charging.

Final words


The Pixel Watch 4 looks every bit like a premium smartwatch, and I love the round, pebble-like shape. It also feels premium-made.

But that's also the most frustrating part. Google has clearly built a beautiful foundation, it just hasn't filled in all the gaps yet. The hardware is ready, the software is not polished enough.

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/62-200/Victor-H.webp
Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.
Read the latest from Victor Hristov
COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 8

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Rumored Verizon decision will let down both customers and employees
Rumored Verizon decision will let down both customers and employees
Samsung Galaxy S26 is almost here: 60W fast charging and 5 other upgrades you should be looking forward to
Samsung Galaxy S26 is almost here: 60W fast charging and 5 other upgrades you should be looking forward to
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
OnePlus is refreshingly on schedule with an enormous update you’ll fall in love with
OnePlus is refreshingly on schedule with an enormous update you’ll fall in love with
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)
SpaceX buys more spectrum from EchoStar as speculation mounts about Musk disrupting wireless
SpaceX buys more spectrum from EchoStar as speculation mounts about Musk disrupting wireless

Latest News

T-Mobile sets another record, but individual 5G device support is sidelined
T-Mobile sets another record, but individual 5G device support is sidelined
Galaxy Watch 8 Classic LTE drops to lowest price on Amazon
Galaxy Watch 8 Classic LTE drops to lowest price on Amazon
OnePlus 16 could double down on this polarizing feature, and fans are not happy at all
OnePlus 16 could double down on this polarizing feature, and fans are not happy at all
What's it like to live with a 7,500 mAh phone?
What's it like to live with a 7,500 mAh phone?
Samsung Galaxy Watch users just got a new subscription fitness option
Samsung Galaxy Watch users just got a new subscription fitness option
It's alive!!! Samsung's 'uncancelled' Galaxy S26+ leaks in high-quality images
It's alive!!! Samsung's 'uncancelled' Galaxy S26+ leaks in high-quality images
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless