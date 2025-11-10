Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!

Samsung Galaxy Watch users just got a new subscription fitness option

A new partnership takes direct aim at Apple Fitness+ by beefing up the Galaxy ecosystem.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Apps Galaxy Watch
Galaxy Watch 8 running iFit workouts from a Galaxy phone
Samsung Health is getting a major boost with new iFIT workouts. This move looks like a direct play to give Galaxy Watch users a real competitor to Apple Fitness+.

What's new with Samsung Health?


Samsung is clearly trying to make Samsung Health a destination, not just a passive tracker. In a new announcement, the company revealed it's partnering with iFIT to stream premium, expert-led workout content directly inside the Health app.

This integration spans seven categories, including HIIT, yoga, strength, and mindfulness. It works on a "freemium" model: you get one on-demand video from each category per month for free. To unlock the full catalog of hundreds of videos, it'll cost $9.99 a month or $99.99 for the year. As you'd expect, this ties in directly with the hardware. If you're using a Galaxy Watch, it will display your heart rate and calories burned right alongside the workout on your device's screen.

Why this addition?


It's all about the competition. For years, Apple Fitness+ has been a massive selling point for the Apple Watch. It’s slick, tightly integrated, and a core part of the "why" you buy into the Apple ecosystem.

Samsung has always had great hardware, but its software experience has often felt a bit fragmented. You had Samsung Health for tracking, but for premium content, you usually had to look elsewhere. This partnership is Samsung’s attempt to plug that gap. By bringing iFIT inside its own app, Samsung is creating a more unified, "sticky" ecosystem. It's trying to give Galaxy users a native answer to Fitness+, making the Galaxy Watch a more complete health and fitness package.

As a Galaxy user do you see yourself using the iFit workouts content?

Vote View Result

Will it mark the difference, though?


I think this is a smart, and frankly, long-overdue move. The lack of a native, premium fitness service has been a clear weak spot for the Galaxy ecosystem, especially when compared to Apple.

That said, the execution feels a little clunky. The whole "one free video per category" thing is a bit messy and feels designed to push you to the paid tier immediately. Apple’s "one subscription, all content" approach just feels simpler. While this is great news for existing Galaxy Watch and phone users, I honestly don't see it converting anyone from the Apple camp.

But maybe that's not the point. This is about keeping existing Samsung users happy and giving them fewer reasons to look at the competition. It makes the Galaxy ecosystem stronger, and that’s a solid, necessary step.

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 8

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Rumored Verizon decision will let down both customers and employees
Rumored Verizon decision will let down both customers and employees
Samsung Galaxy S26 is almost here: 60W fast charging and 5 other upgrades you should be looking forward to
Samsung Galaxy S26 is almost here: 60W fast charging and 5 other upgrades you should be looking forward to
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
OnePlus is refreshingly on schedule with an enormous update you’ll fall in love with
OnePlus is refreshingly on schedule with an enormous update you’ll fall in love with
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)
SpaceX buys more spectrum from EchoStar as speculation mounts about Musk disrupting wireless
SpaceX buys more spectrum from EchoStar as speculation mounts about Musk disrupting wireless

Latest News

T-Mobile sets another record, but individual 5G device support is sidelined
T-Mobile sets another record, but individual 5G device support is sidelined
Galaxy Watch 8 Classic LTE drops to lowest price on Amazon
Galaxy Watch 8 Classic LTE drops to lowest price on Amazon
OnePlus 16 could double down on this polarizing feature, and fans are not happy at all
OnePlus 16 could double down on this polarizing feature, and fans are not happy at all
After living with the Pixel Watch 4, I can say it's still not an Apple Watch
After living with the Pixel Watch 4, I can say it's still not an Apple Watch
What's it like to live with a 7,500 mAh phone?
What's it like to live with a 7,500 mAh phone?
It's alive!!! Samsung's 'uncancelled' Galaxy S26+ leaks in high-quality images
It's alive!!! Samsung's 'uncancelled' Galaxy S26+ leaks in high-quality images
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless