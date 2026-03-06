Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S26 Ultra, iPad Air (M4), AirPods 4, and more crazy good offers!
This week's best mobile tech promotions from across the web include killer Galaxy S26 Ultra and iPad Air (M4) pre-order deals.
The S26 Ultra is again the most compelling product on our list of week-ending bargains. | Image by PhoneArena
Some of the most highly anticipated tech products of 2026 are already out, and we all know what that means. It's time to make some tough decisions around some of the best phones, tablets, smartwatches, and wireless earbuds money can buy right now.
Should you get a Galaxy S26 or a Galaxy S26 Ultra? A brand-new iPad Air or an older version? Is the Pixel 10a affordable enough to justify its compromises and far too many similarities with last year's Pixel 9a? Is the Galaxy Watch 8 right for you, or would you be more satisfied if you opted for a Galaxy Watch 8 Classic?
Before answering these questions (and many others like them), you obviously need to take a lot of different factors into account, starting with prices and the top deals around.
These are the three best offers available today
For a second consecutive week, the brand-new Galaxy S26 Ultra unsurprisingly tops our list of the most compelling bargains across the interwebs at a cool $200 discount in a 512GB storage variant with an extra $200 freebie included. That's $400 in savings for probably the best Android phone in the world in 2026, and Amazon's pre-order deal will obviously not last much longer.
The same goes for Walmart's introductory iPad Air 11 (2026) promotion, which slashes 50 bucks off the regular price of Apple's powerful new 11-inch tablet in a 256GB storage configuration, while the low-cost AirPods 4 may stick to their newly discounted price for a little longer, but that's not a guarantee. So, just to be safe, you should probably hurry and place your order ASAP for whichever of these three products looks more attractive to you.
These other smartphone deals are also nothing to sneeze at
Especially that Galaxy S26 pre-order offer saving you a total of $200 on the smallest and cheapest member of Samsung's new ultra-high-end handset family. The Razr Ultra (2025), meanwhile, is probably the best foldable you can buy right now (at least in terms of value for your money), although the Razr Plus (2025) is also pretty good at an ever so slightly lower price.
If you don't like foldables, you can always get the OnePlus 15R, Google Pixel 10a, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, or Motorola Edge (2025) at significantly lower prices than a Galaxy S26 or S26 Ultra. My recommendation out of this... eclectic group of budget 5G phones? Probably the S25 Fan Edition while it's on sale at a hefty $185 discount, although the Pixel 10a is also starting to grow on me, especially with a $100 Amazon gift card bundled in.
Here are some discounted tablets for every taste and every budget!
Yes, ladies and gents, I've got new and old models here, high-enders, mid-rangers, and low-enders, big and... medium devices (small tablets are not in style anymore), with prices starting as low as $240 (for a Galaxy Tab with 5G connectivity, no less) and going all the way up to $830 (for a Galaxy Tab sans cellular support, ironically).
Clearly, Apple's 2025-released iPad Airs (with 5G) at $150 discounts are some of the most appealing products in this category this week, followed by... the other 2026-released iPad Air at a smaller but notable discount of its own, two very interesting Lenovo mid-rangers with a bunch of helpful accessories included, and last but not least, the dynamic Galaxy Tab S10 FE/Tab S10 FE Plus duo. This is where your decision will get really tough... in the best way possible.
Some of the best smartwatches around are also sold at killer prices
I know I've said this a bunch of times in the past, but there's no way the Galaxy Watch FE will stick around much longer at $80 under its always reasonable list price. The same actually goes for the newer, costlier, and fancier Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic at their latest discounts (especially the Classic!), while the Apple Watch Series 11 is simply too good at $100 off its list price to consider how many times before we've seen it sold at this same discount.
Who wants a nice pair of discounted earbuds to end the week on a high note?
Pretty much everyone, right? Well, you're facing a slightly easier decision in this category, as Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are quite expensive (even with Amazon gift cards included), which will probably send a lot of cash-strapped Android fans in... Apple's arms for a Beats Studio Buds Plus purchase right now.
Of course, the Studio Buds+ work great with iPhones as well, but so do the slightly costlier (and arguably better) AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation.
