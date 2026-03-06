Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S26 Ultra, iPad Air (M4), AirPods 4, and more crazy good offers!





Should you get a Galaxy S26 or a Galaxy S26 Ultra ? A Pixel 10a affordable enough to justify its compromises and far too many similarities with last year's Pixel 9a ? Is the Galaxy Watch 8 right for you, or would you be more satisfied if you opted for a Galaxy Watch 8 Classic? Should you get aor a? A brand-new iPad Air or an older version? Is theaffordable enough to justify its compromises and far too many similarities with last year's? Is theright for you, or would you be more satisfied if you opted for aClassic?





Before answering these questions (and many others like them), you obviously need to take a lot of different factors into account, starting with prices and the top deals around.





Pretty much everyone, right? Well, you're facing a slightly easier decision in this category, as Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are quite expensive (even with Amazon gift cards included), which will probably send a lot of cash-strapped Android fans in... Apple's arms for a Beats Studio Buds Plus purchase right now.





AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation. Of course, the Studio Buds+ work great with iPhones as well, but so do the slightly costlier (and arguably better)

