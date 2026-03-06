Pre-order Galaxy S26 Ultra for up to $900 off

Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S26 Ultra, iPad Air (M4), AirPods 4, and more crazy good offers!

This week's best mobile tech promotions from across the web include killer Galaxy S26 Ultra and iPad Air (M4) pre-order deals.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
The S26 Ultra is again the most compelling product on our list of week-ending bargains. | Image by PhoneArena
Some of the most highly anticipated tech products of 2026 are already out, and we all know what that means. It's time to make some tough decisions around some of the best phones, tablets, smartwatches, and wireless earbuds money can buy right now.

Should you get a Galaxy S26 or a Galaxy S26 Ultra? A brand-new iPad Air or an older version? Is the Pixel 10a affordable enough to justify its compromises and far too many similarities with last year's Pixel 9a? Is the Galaxy Watch 8 right for you, or would you be more satisfied if you opted for a Galaxy Watch 8 Classic?

Before answering these questions (and many others like them), you obviously need to take a lot of different factors into account, starting with prices and the top deals around.

These are the three best offers available today

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

$200 off (13%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Privacy Display, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, Android 16, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 60W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Four Color Options, Free $200 Amazon Gift Card Included
Pre-order at Amazon

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M4, 2026)

$649
$699
$50 off (7%)
256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M4 Processor, Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Wi-Fi 7.2, USB Type-C Port, Three Color Options
Pre-order at Walmart

Apple AirPods 4

$89
$129 99
$41 off (32%)
True Wireless Earbuds with USB-C Charging Case, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life
Buy at Walmart

For a second consecutive week, the brand-new Galaxy S26 Ultra unsurprisingly tops our list of the most compelling bargains across the interwebs at a cool $200 discount in a 512GB storage variant with an extra $200 freebie included. That's $400 in savings for probably the best Android phone in the world in 2026, and Amazon's pre-order deal will obviously not last much longer.

The same goes for Walmart's introductory iPad Air 11 (2026) promotion, which slashes 50 bucks off the regular price of Apple's powerful new 11-inch tablet in a 256GB storage configuration, while the low-cost AirPods 4 may stick to their newly discounted price for a little longer, but that's not a guarantee. So, just to be safe, you should probably hurry and place your order ASAP for whichever of these three products looks more attractive to you.

These other smartphone deals are also nothing to sneeze at

Motorola Edge (2025)

$150 off (27%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch P-OLED Display with 2712 x 1220 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 10 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,200mAh Battery, 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 and IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, Vegan Leather Finish, Pantone Deep Forest Color
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

$185 off (29%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Protection, Armor Aluminum Frame, Android 16 with One UI 8, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Jet Black Color, US Version, 1-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 10a

$100 off (17%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.3-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 16, Google Gemini, 48 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,100mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 10W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options, $100 Amazon Gift Card Included
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 15R

$699 99
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.83-Inch AMOLED Display with 2800 x 1272 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 7,400mAh Battery with 80W Charging Technology, Two Color Options, Free OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro and Magnetic Case Included
Buy at OnePlus

Motorola Razr Plus (2025)

$699 99
$999 99
$300 off (30%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch LTPO AMOLED Cover Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, Titanium-Reinforced Hinge, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Pantone Mocha Mousse and Hot Pink Color Options, Free Moto Tag Included
Buy at Motorola

Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)

$799 99
$1499 99
$700 off (47%)
5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 7-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2912 x 1224 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Panel with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 16GB RAM, Android 15, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 4,700mAh Battery, 68W Wired Charging, 30W Wireless Charging, Four Color Options, Free Moto Buds+ Included
Buy at Motorola

Samsung Galaxy S26

$200 off (18%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 6.3-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, Android 16, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,300mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Four Color Options, Free $100 Amazon Gift Card Included
Buy at Amazon

Especially that Galaxy S26 pre-order offer saving you a total of $200 on the smallest and cheapest member of Samsung's new ultra-high-end handset family. The Razr Ultra (2025), meanwhile, is probably the best foldable you can buy right now (at least in terms of value for your money), although the Razr Plus (2025) is also pretty good at an ever so slightly lower price.

If you don't like foldables, you can always get the OnePlus 15R, Google Pixel 10a, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, or Motorola Edge (2025) at significantly lower prices than a Galaxy S26 or S26 Ultra. My recommendation out of this... eclectic group of budget 5G phones? Probably the S25 Fan Edition while it's on sale at a hefty $185 discount, although the Pixel 10a is also starting to grow on me, especially with a $100 Amazon gift card bundled in.

Here are some discounted tablets for every taste and every budget!

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+

$40 off (14%)
Wi-Fi + 5G, Unlocked, Android 16, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Support, 7,040mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Gray Color, US Version
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro

$249 99
$389 99
$140 off (36%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 12.7-Inch LCD Screen with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Processor, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Quad JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus Included
Buy at Lenovo

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE

$114 off (23%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 8,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Silver Color, US Version, S Pen Included
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Yoga Tab

$399 99
$569 99
$170 off (30%)
256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 11.1-Inch LTPS Display with 3200 x 2000 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, 8,860mAh Battery, 68W Charging Support, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Sound, 13MP + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and 2-in-1 Keyboard Pack Included
Buy at Lenovo

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+

$150 off (23%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 13.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2880 x 1800 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Gray Color, US Version, S Pen Included
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025)

$150 off (20%)
128GB Storage, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Connectivity, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M4, 2026)

$749
$799
$50 off (6%)
128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M4 Processor, Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Wi-Fi 7.2, USB Type-C Port, Three Color Options
Pre-order at Walmart

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3, 2025)

$150 off (16%)
128GB Storage, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Connectivity, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11

$150 off (15%)
Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Gray and Silver Color Options, US Version
Buy at Amazon

Yes, ladies and gents, I've got new and old models here, high-enders, mid-rangers, and low-enders, big and... medium devices (small tablets are not in style anymore), with prices starting as low as $240 (for a Galaxy Tab with 5G connectivity, no less) and going all the way up to $830 (for a Galaxy Tab sans cellular support, ironically).

Clearly, Apple's 2025-released iPad Airs (with 5G) at $150 discounts are some of the most appealing products in this category this week, followed by... the other 2026-released iPad Air at a smaller but notable discount of its own, two very interesting Lenovo mid-rangers with a bunch of helpful accessories included, and last but not least, the dynamic Galaxy Tab S10 FE/Tab S10 FE Plus duo. This is where your decision will get really tough... in the best way possible.

Some of the best smartwatches around are also sold at killer prices

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

$119
$199
$80 off (40%)
40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Silver and Pink Gold Color Options
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (40mm)

$259 99
$349 99
$90 off (26%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 325mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Graphite and Silver Color Options
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm)

$100 off (25%)
GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Hypertension Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Score, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, IP6X Dust Resistant, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, 64GB Storage, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life (38 Hours in Low Power Mode), Fast Charging, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

$173 off (31%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Cushion Design, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 445mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, White Color, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

I know I've said this a bunch of times in the past, but there's no way the Galaxy Watch FE will stick around much longer at $80 under its always reasonable list price. The same actually goes for the newer, costlier, and fancier Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic at their latest discounts (especially the Classic!), while the Apple Watch Series 11 is simply too good at $100 off its list price to consider how many times before we've seen it sold at this same discount.

Who wants a nice pair of discounted earbuds to end the week on a high note?

Beats Studio Buds+

$70 off (41%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Music Listening, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Pocket-Sized Charging Case with USB-C Connector, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods 4

$60 off (34%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, USB-C Charging Case, Wireless Charging Support, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4

$20 off (10%)
True Wireless Earbuds with AI, Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Hi-Res Audio, 11mm Wide-Range Speaker, Adaptive Equalizer, 360 Audio, HD Voice, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Live Translation, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Black and White Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty, $20 Amazon Gift Card Included, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Pre-order at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro

$30 off (11%)
True Wireless Earbuds with AI, Active Noise Cancellation 2.0, Hi-Res Audio, Two-Way Speaker, Dual Amplifier, Adaptive Equalizer, 360 Audio, HD Voice, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Live Translation, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Black and White Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty, $30 Amazon Gift Card Included, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Pre-order at Amazon

Pretty much everyone, right? Well, you're facing a slightly easier decision in this category, as Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are quite expensive (even with Amazon gift cards included), which will probably send a lot of cash-strapped Android fans in... Apple's arms for a Beats Studio Buds Plus purchase right now.

Of course, the Studio Buds+ work great with iPhones as well, but so do the slightly costlier (and arguably better) AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation.

Grab Mint's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo!

$10 /mo
$15
$5 off (33%)
Right now, you can take advantage of Mint Mobile's 5GB 3-month data plan at a solid discount. This 'last chance' promo lets you save $5/mo on the plan, making it simply too good to resist for those looking for a reliable and affordable service.
Buy at Mint Mobile
