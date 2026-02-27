Weekly deals roundup: The best early Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, S26 Ultra offers, and more
This week's best mobile tech offers from across the web include hefty Galaxy S26 series pre-order discounts and much more.
The S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra are definitely expensive, but maybe not as expensive as you expected. | Image by PhoneArena
This is Samsung's world. We just live in it. That's the impression some of you might get when visiting our little website right now, and while that's set to change really soon with Apple's "big week" of product announcements and whatever may transpire from the 2026 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, there's no denying that the spotlight is firmly on the global number two smartphone vendor today.
As such, it's only fitting to give Caesar what belongs to Caesar in our latest weekly deals roundup and help the earliest adopters of the brand-new Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, S26 Ultra, Galaxy Buds 4, and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro make the smartest and most informed buying decisions possible.
To do that, of course, it's important to look closely at those devices' competitors to compare their top discounts available this week, as well as carefully analyze what might be the best products to order in terms of their value for your money across the tablet and smartwatch categories too.
The top three deals are as compelling as they are predictable
No surprises here, as the entire Galaxy S26 family deserves more attention from bargain hunters than any other phone (or tablet, or smartwatch, or wireless earbuds), at least when pre-ordered from Amazon.
The e-commerce giant outshines Samsung's first-party generosity (unless you have something good to trade in, that is), somehow managing to both keep the free storage upgrade tradition going and throw in complimentary gift cards as extra deal sweeteners.
That amounts to a total discount of $300 for the "vanilla" Galaxy S26 and the (arguably overpriced) Galaxy S26 Plus, as well as no less than $400 slashed off the combined list price of a 512GB Galaxy S26 Ultra and a $200 Amazon coupon. Do I even have to tell you which of these three is the best deal in my view?
Here are more smartphone offers for all tastes and (almost) every budget!
Let's say you're not that impressed with the Galaxy S26 trio. Does that mean there are no phones to buy for you if you're itching to upgrade from, say, a Galaxy S23, iPhone 14, or another older device? Well, how about a Galaxy Z Flip 7 at a $200 discount? Or a similarly powerful, attractive, and flexible Motorola Razr Ultra at an incredible 700 bucks (!!!) under its list price (in a 1TB storage variant) with a nice pair of Moto Buds+ also included at no extra charge?
If you can't afford those flippy flagships, the slightly humbler Motorola Razr (2025) and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE are even cheaper than usual, and if you can't even afford those budget-friendly foldables, the non-foldable Motorola Moto G Power (2026) and Google Pixel 10a mid-rangers might be right for you.
The latter, of course, is not yet marked down from its regular price, including instead a nice and handy $100-worth gift, and the same (more or less) goes for the high-end (ish) OnePlus 15R, which comes bundled with even more valuable freebies. Last but not necessarily least, the unpopular but undeniably gorgeous and powerful Galaxy S25 Edge is likely on its last legs, so this could be one of your final opportunities to save some money on Samsung's first (and, possibly, last) razor-thin Android flagship.
Looking for a new tablet? Check out these eight great options!
While Samsung had no new tablets to unveil alongside the Galaxy S26 handset lineup, the mid-range Galaxy Tab A11+ is still young enough and especially affordable enough to warrant some attention at a small but notable $31 discount. The same goes for the slightly older, costlier, higher-end, and more deeply discounted Galaxy Tab S10 FE, not to mention the super-premium Galaxy Tab S11.
Of course, Samsung is not the only good Android tablet manufacturer around, and some of you are likely to prefer Lenovo's Idea Tab Plus, Idea Tab Pro, or Yoga Tab at their latest hefty discounts due to their objectively attractive designs, (more than) respectable specifications, and excellent productivity-enhancing accessories (some of which are included in the base prices of those three devices).
The OnePlus Pad Go 2 also comes with a great writing accessory and a nice pair of earbuds bundled in, while Apple's M3-powered iPad Air 13 (2025) is too zippy and overall impressive (especially at $100 off its list price in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration) to include any bonuses. Then again, a new version of that is most likely coming next week, so it might not be a good idea to settle for $100 savings today.
This is one of the best groups of discounted smartwatches in recent memory!
I'm not just saying that, mind you, as it's pretty rare to see the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic marked down by a huge $90 and $130, respectively, with no strings attached. Granted, the Galaxy Watch FE's $80 price cut and the Apple Watch Series 11's $100 discount are more frequent occurrences, but it's also difficult to beat those deals, and perhaps most remarkably, these four are without a doubt among the greatest smartwatches iPhone and Android smartphone users can buy in (early) 2026.
This week's best earbuds deals list is a two-brand affair
Apple or Samsung? That's the first question you need to answer if you're thinking about buying a new pair of wireless earbuds today from the above quartet of latest-generation options. Then, of course, you'll have to decide how much money you're willing to spend, with the costlier AirPods Pro 3 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro very clearly eclipsing their AirPods 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 "cousins" in terms of overall audio quality (and a few other important things).
