Weekly deals roundup: The best early Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, S26 Ultra offers, and more

This week's best mobile tech offers from across the web include hefty Galaxy S26 series pre-order discounts and much more.

By
Samsung Android Deals Galaxy S Series
Samsung Galaxy S26 family portrait
The S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra are definitely expensive, but maybe not as expensive as you expected. | Image by PhoneArena
This is Samsung's world. We just live in it. That's the impression some of you might get when visiting our little website right now, and while that's set to change really soon with Apple's "big week" of product announcements and whatever may transpire from the 2026 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, there's no denying that the spotlight is firmly on the global number two smartphone vendor today.

As such, it's only fitting to give Caesar what belongs to Caesar in our latest weekly deals roundup and help the earliest adopters of the brand-new Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, S26 Ultra, Galaxy Buds 4, and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro make the smartest and most informed buying decisions possible.

To do that, of course, it's important to look closely at those devices' competitors to compare their top discounts available this week, as well as carefully analyze what might be the best products to order in terms of their value for your money across the tablet and smartwatch categories too.

The top three deals are as compelling as they are predictable

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

$400 off (24%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Privacy Display, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, Android 16, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 60W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Four Color Options, $200 Amazon Gift Card Included
Pre-order at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S26+

$300 off (21%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, Android 16, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Four Color Options, $100 Amazon Gift Card Included
Pre-order at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S26

$300 off (25%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 6.3-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, Android 16, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,300mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Four Color Options, $100 Amazon Gift Card Included
Pre-order at Amazon

No surprises here, as the entire Galaxy S26 family deserves more attention from bargain hunters than any other phone (or tablet, or smartwatch, or wireless earbuds), at least when pre-ordered from Amazon.

The e-commerce giant outshines Samsung's first-party generosity (unless you have something good to trade in, that is), somehow managing to both keep the free storage upgrade tradition going and throw in complimentary gift cards as extra deal sweeteners.

That amounts to a total discount of $300 for the "vanilla" Galaxy S26 and the (arguably overpriced) Galaxy S26 Plus, as well as no less than $400 slashed off the combined list price of a 512GB Galaxy S26 Ultra and a $200 Amazon coupon. Do I even have to tell you which of these three is the best deal in my view?

Here are more smartphone offers for all tastes and (almost) every budget!

Motorola Moto G Power (2026)

$30 off (10%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 16, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor, 6.8-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2388 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,200mAh Battery, 30W Charging Support, IP68 and IP69 Water Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, Vegan Leather Finish, Pantone Pure Cashmere Color
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 10a

$100 off (17%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.3-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 16, Google Gemini, 48 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,100mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 10W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options, $100 Amazon Gift Card Included
Pre-order at Amazon

Motorola Razr (2025)

$130 off (19%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch P-OLED Cover Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,500mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Pantone Gibraltar Sea Color
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

$328 off (36%)
5G, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400 Processor, Android 16, Galaxy AI, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IPx8 Water Resistance, White Color, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 15R

$699 99
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.83-Inch AMOLED Display with 2800 x 1272 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 7,400mAh Battery with 80W Charging Technology, Two Color Options, Free OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro and Magnetic Case Included
Buy at OnePlus

Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)

$799 99
$1499 99
$700 off (47%)
5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 7-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2912 x 1224 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Panel with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 16GB RAM, Android 15, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 4,700mAh Battery, 68W Wired Charging, 30W Wireless Charging, Four Color Options, Free Moto Buds+ Included
Buy at Motorola

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

$320 off (26%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 Protection, Android 15, 200 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Titanium Construction, Two Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

$200 off (16%)
5G, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Exynos 2500 Processor, Android 16, Galaxy AI, 6.9-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 4.1-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 1048 x 948 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,300mAh Battery, 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IPx8 Water Resistance, Two Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Let's say you're not that impressed with the Galaxy S26 trio. Does that mean there are no phones to buy for you if you're itching to upgrade from, say, a Galaxy S23, iPhone 14, or another older device? Well, how about a Galaxy Z Flip 7 at a $200 discount? Or a similarly powerful, attractive, and flexible Motorola Razr Ultra at an incredible 700 bucks (!!!) under its list price (in a 1TB storage variant) with a nice pair of Moto Buds+ also included at no extra charge?

If you can't afford those flippy flagships, the slightly humbler Motorola Razr (2025) and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE are even cheaper than usual, and if you can't even afford those budget-friendly foldables, the non-foldable Motorola Moto G Power (2026) and Google Pixel 10a mid-rangers might be right for you.

The latter, of course, is not yet marked down from its regular price, including instead a nice and handy $100-worth gift, and the same (more or less) goes for the high-end (ish) OnePlus 15R, which comes bundled with even more valuable freebies. Last but not necessarily least, the unpopular but undeniably gorgeous and powerful Galaxy S25 Edge is likely on its last legs, so this could be one of your final opportunities to save some money on Samsung's first (and, possibly, last) razor-thin Android flagship.

Looking for a new tablet? Check out these eight great options!

Lenovo Idea Tab Plus

$199 99
$299 99
$100 off (33%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Processor, 12.1-Inch Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Audio Technology, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, microSD Card Slot, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Android 15, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Included
Buy at Lenovo

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+

$219
$249 99
$31 off (12%)
Wi-Fi Only, Android 16, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Support, 7,040mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Silver Color
Buy at Walmart

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro

$249 99
$389 99
$140 off (36%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 12.7-Inch LCD Screen with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Processor, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Quad JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus Included
Buy at Lenovo

OnePlus Pad Go 2

$349 99
$399 99
$50 off (13%)
128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 12.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2800 x 1980 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra Processor, Android 16, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker Sound System, 10,050mAh Battery, 33W Charging Capabilities, Shadow Black Color, SPRING26 Promo Code Required, Free OnePlus Buds 3 and Stylus Included
Buy at OnePlus

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE

$120 off (24%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 8,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Three Color Options, US Version, S Pen Included
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Yoga Tab

$399 99
$569 99
$170 off (30%)
256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 11.1-Inch LTPS Display with 3200 x 2000 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, 8,860mAh Battery, 68W Charging Support, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Sound, 13MP + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and 2-in-1 Keyboard Pack Included
Buy at Lenovo

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11

$120 off (15%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Gray and Silver Color Options, US Version
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3, 2025)

$100 off (13%)
128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Two Color Options
Buy at Amazon

While Samsung had no new tablets to unveil alongside the Galaxy S26 handset lineup, the mid-range Galaxy Tab A11+ is still young enough and especially affordable enough to warrant some attention at a small but notable $31 discount. The same goes for the slightly older, costlier, higher-end, and more deeply discounted Galaxy Tab S10 FE, not to mention the super-premium Galaxy Tab S11.

Of course, Samsung is not the only good Android tablet manufacturer around, and some of you are likely to prefer Lenovo's Idea Tab Plus, Idea Tab Pro, or Yoga Tab at their latest hefty discounts due to their objectively attractive designs, (more than) respectable specifications, and excellent productivity-enhancing accessories (some of which are included in the base prices of those three devices).

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 also comes with a great writing accessory and a nice pair of earbuds bundled in, while Apple's M3-powered iPad Air 13 (2025) is too zippy and overall impressive (especially at $100 off its list price in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration) to include any bonuses. Then again, a new version of that is most likely coming next week, so it might not be a good idea to settle for $100 savings today.

This is one of the best groups of discounted smartwatches in recent memory!

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

$119
$199
$80 off (40%)
40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Three Color Options
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (40mm)

$259 99
$349 99
$90 off (26%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 325mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Graphite and Silver Color Options
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm)

$100 off (25%)
GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Hypertension Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Score, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, IP6X Dust Resistant, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, 64GB Storage, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life (38 Hours in Low Power Mode), Fast Charging, Rose Gold Aluminum Case, Light Blush Sport Band
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

$130 off (26%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Cushion Design, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 445mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, White and Black Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

I'm not just saying that, mind you, as it's pretty rare to see the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic marked down by a huge $90 and $130, respectively, with no strings attached. Granted, the Galaxy Watch FE's $80 price cut and the Apple Watch Series 11's $100 discount are more frequent occurrences, but it's also difficult to beat those deals, and perhaps most remarkably, these four are without a doubt among the greatest smartwatches iPhone and Android smartphone users can buy in (early) 2026.

This week's best earbuds deals list is a two-brand affair

Apple AirPods 4

$30 off (23%)
True Wireless Earbuds with USB-C Charging Case, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4

$20 off (10%)
True Wireless Earbuds with AI, Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Hi-Res Audio, 11mm Wide-Range Speaker, Adaptive Equalizer, 360 Audio, HD Voice, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Live Translation, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Black and White Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty, $20 Amazon Gift Card Included, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Pre-order at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro 3

$29 off (12%)
True Wireless Earbuds with World-Class Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Live Translation, Heart Rate Sensing, Hearing Aid, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life with Case, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, White
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro

$30 off (11%)
True Wireless Earbuds with AI, Active Noise Cancellation 2.0, Hi-Res Audio, Two-Way Speaker, Dual Amplifier, Adaptive Equalizer, 360 Audio, HD Voice, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Live Translation, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Black and White Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty, $30 Amazon Gift Card Included, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Pre-order at Amazon

Apple or Samsung? That's the first question you need to answer if you're thinking about buying a new pair of wireless earbuds today from the above quartet of latest-generation options. Then, of course, you'll have to decide how much money you're willing to spend, with the costlier AirPods Pro 3 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro very clearly eclipsing their AirPods 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 "cousins" in terms of overall audio quality (and a few other important things). 

COMMENTS (0)

