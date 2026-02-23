Reserve your next Galaxy device here!
Galaxy S26 Unpacked Event
Upcoming event
Galaxy S26 Unpacked Event
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Join us for the exciting reveal of the latest Samsung Galaxy S26 family!

Apple kicks off production testing of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max

There are less than seven months from now before Apple introduces the 2026 iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

1comment
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple iPhone 18
Render of an iPhone 18 Pro rear camera module.
Apple starts test production of iPhone 18 Pro series. | Image by Image by FPT
The calendar on your fridge may say February, and if you live in the northeastern U.S. there could be a ton of snow dumped on your lawn with temperatures below zero. But if you're an iPhone fan, it is September with temperatures much more in the comfortable range, and the only blizzards you see are the tasty-frozen treat by the same name found at Dairy Queen. What has your mind thinking ahead to September is a Weibo post from leaker Fixed Focus Digital.

Apple is putting the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max through some production tests


His post says that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max have entered "mass-production testing," which is believed to refer to the late stage manufacturing testing that takes place prior to the release of the phones this coming September. The current month typically sees the Design Validation Test (DVT) turn into the start of the Production Validation Test (PVT). Parts of the assembly line are run so that Apple can check out yields and quality control without having to run the line at full scale.

This shows that Apple is planning to go ahead with the release of the iPhone 18 Pro models later this year and will wait until March 2027 to launch the iPhone 18 base model. The PVT will test three new internal components, including the A20 Pro application processor (AP). This will be the first chipset built on a 2nm process node to make its way into an Apple device. Also being tested is the new mechanical variable aperture camera for the iPhone 18 Pro series; this requires precise assembly line calibration to manufacture correctly.

How the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max cameras are similar to your eyes


Similar to the pupil of your eyes, the variable aperture widens in dark environments, allowing the sensors to be flooded with light. In bright environments, the aperture closes. This prevents overexposure and leads to sharper images. It also leads to a natural bokeh blur as opposed to one created by software. With group photos, you can manipulate the aperture so that people in the front and back appear sharp in the photo. This cannot be done with a fixed-aperture camera. Lastly, a small aperture leads to more detail with close-up Macro shots.

Recommended For You

Are you planning on buying an iPhone 18 Pro or Pro Max?
13 Votes

Full mass production of the iPhone 18 will start to ramp up as we get into the summer months. As for the base iPhone 18 model, it also is undergoing some production testing. However, since this particular model won't be released until the first quarter of 2027, the validation stage it currently is in has to be earlier than the testing underway for the 2026 Pro iPhone models. That could be an earlier Design Validation Test (DVT) or a mid or late stage Engineering Validation Test (EVT).

The 2026 iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will sport the tech giant's second-generation 5G modem chip


We've already discussed the 2nm A20 Pro AP expected to power the 2026 Pro iPhone models. We should also mention that the two phones will be equipped with the second-generation in-house 5G modem chip designed by Apple and built by TSMC. The C1 is found only in the low-priced iPhone 16e. That chip worked with sub 6GHz low and mid-band signals only. The new C2 5G modem chip not only handles Sub 6GHz radio waves, but also supports high-band millimeter wave signals.

Translated version of the leaker&#039;s Weibo post. | Image by Weibo - Apple kicks off production testing of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
Translated version of the leaker's Weibo post. | Image by Weibo

In addition to the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, the 2026 iPhone lineup will include the first foldable iPhone. While expensive at a rumored price range of $2,000-$2,500, a foldable iPhone is a device that many have been waiting for. The so-called iPhone Fold could end up as the first foldable smartphone to feature an internal display that doesn't sport an ugly crease.

We have more than half a year before Apple unveils the new 2026 iPhone models, and we're sure to see several renders between now and then. Check in with PhoneArena often for the latest.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Samsung S4 Mini Sealed/Unopened

by darkdrak88 • 4

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra reportedly only has two online exclusive color options
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra reportedly only has two online exclusive color options
Galaxy S26 Unpacked will mark the end of an era
Galaxy S26 Unpacked will mark the end of an era
Foldable iPhone display production timetable says it loud and clear: get your wallets ready
Foldable iPhone display production timetable says it loud and clear: get your wallets ready
Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed and compared with iPhone 17 Pro Max ahead of launch
Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed and compared with iPhone 17 Pro Max ahead of launch
Samsung somehow made the Galaxy S26 Ultra look pretty cool despite the outdated design
Samsung somehow made the Galaxy S26 Ultra look pretty cool despite the outdated design
AT&T's big connectivity win over T-Mobile might be around the corner
AT&T's big connectivity win over T-Mobile might be around the corner

Latest News

There's one more thing for Galaxy S26 buyers to worry about
There's one more thing for Galaxy S26 buyers to worry about
Apple kicks off production testing of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
Apple kicks off production testing of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
As Apple releases iOS 26.4 Beta 2, another stable iOS 26.3 update is coming soon
As Apple releases iOS 26.4 Beta 2, another stable iOS 26.3 update is coming soon
Honor Magic V6’s mind-boggling battery is all but confirmed, and Samsung should be worried
Honor Magic V6’s mind-boggling battery is all but confirmed, and Samsung should be worried
The impossible is about to happen: Galaxy S26 Ultra faster than the iPhone!
The impossible is about to happen: Galaxy S26 Ultra faster than the iPhone!
Nothing shares images of the Phone (4a) with a redesigned glyph interface
Nothing shares images of the Phone (4a) with a redesigned glyph interface
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless