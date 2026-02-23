Apple kicks off production testing of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max

The calendar on your fridge may say February, and if you live in the northeastern U.S. there could be a ton of snow dumped on your lawn with temperatures below zero. But if you're an iPhone fan, it is September with temperatures much more in the comfortable range, and the only blizzards you see are the tasty-frozen treat by the same name found at Dairy Queen. What has your mind thinking ahead to September is a Weibo post from leaker Fixed Focus Digital

Apple is putting the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max through some production tests





His post says that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max have entered "mass-production testing," which is believed to refer to the late stage manufacturing testing that takes place prior to the release of the phones this coming September. The current month typically sees the Design Validation Test (DVT) turn into the start of the Production Validation Test (PVT). Parts of the assembly line are run so that Apple can check out yields and quality control without having to run the line at full scale.





This shows that Apple is planning to go ahead with the release of the iPhone 18 Pro models later this year and will wait until March 2027 to launch the iPhone 18 base model. The PVT will test three new internal components, including the A20 Pro application processor (AP). This will be the first chipset built on a 2nm process node to make its way into an Apple device. Also being tested is the new mechanical variable aperture camera for the iPhone 18 Pro series; this requires precise assembly line calibration to manufacture correctly.

How the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max cameras are similar to your eyes





Similar to the pupil of your eyes, the variable aperture widens in dark environments, allowing the sensors to be flooded with light. In bright environments, the aperture closes. This prevents overexposure and leads to sharper images. It also leads to a natural bokeh blur as opposed to one created by software. With group photos, you can manipulate the aperture so that people in the front and back appear sharp in the photo. This cannot be done with a fixed-aperture camera. Lastly, a small aperture leads to more detail with close-up Macro shots.



Full mass production of the iPhone 18 will start to ramp up as we get into the summer months. As for the base iPhone 18 model, it also is undergoing some production testing. However, since this particular model won't be released until the first quarter of 2027, the validation stage it currently is in has to be earlier than the testing underway for the 2026 Pro iPhone models. That could be an earlier Design Validation Test (DVT) or a mid or late stage Engineering Validation Test (EVT).

The 2026 iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will sport the tech giant's second-generation 5G modem chip





We've already discussed the 2nm A20 Pro AP expected to power the 2026 Pro iPhone models. We should also mention that the two phones will be equipped with the second-generation in-house 5G modem chip designed by Apple and built by TSMC. The C1 is found only in the low-priced iPhone 16e . That chip worked with sub 6GHz low and mid-band signals only. The new C2 5G modem chip not only handles Sub 6GHz radio waves, but also supports high-band millimeter wave signals.









iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max , the 2026 iPhone lineup will include the first foldable iPhone is a device that many have been waiting for. The so-called iPhone Fold could end up as the first foldable smartphone to feature an internal display that doesn't sport an ugly crease. In addition to thePro and, the 2026 iPhone lineup will include the first foldable iPhone . While expensive at a rumored price range of $2,000-$2,500, ais a device that many have been waiting for. The so-calledcould end up as the first foldable smartphone to feature an internal display that doesn't sport an ugly crease.





We have more than half a year before Apple unveils the new 2026 iPhone models, and we're sure to see several renders between now and then. Check in with PhoneArena often for the latest.