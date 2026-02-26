Apple's 'big week' of product announcements is now confirmed by Tim Cook himself





What to expect from Apple's "big week ahead"





Tim Cook was generous enough to Obviously, Apple's CEO is not ready to share any information on the identities of the devices officially slated for announcements next week, but somewhat surprisingly,was generous enough to confirm the "start" of the product onslaught ahead will be "Monday morning" (presumably, Pacific Time).





A big week ahead. It all starts Monday morning! #AppleLaunch pic.twitter.com/PQ9gM2Gl2r — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 26, 2026







That's Wednesday, mind you, so either Apple plans to keep the more exciting product announcements for later in the week, or March 4 will be the day when all new devices are showcased together to a select audience of journalists and influencers.



Said new devices are widely expected to include the affordable iPhone 17e we've all been waiting for since... the rather underwhelming iPhone 16e was unveiled back in February 2025, an upgraded iPad Air duo with M4 processing power, a 12th Generation non-Air iPad likely to pack an Apple A18 chipset, and a whole slew of refreshed MacBooks.

What not to expect from next week's multiple Apple announcements

















Of course, the 17e is virtually guaranteed to settle for a single rear-facing camera, but its overall value proposition might still prove irresistible for millions of hardcore Apple fans... who can't afford an iPhone 17 or 17 Pro.









That could lead us mobile fanatics to pay significantly more attention than usual to Apple's new laptop family, which is likely to include a completely reimagined low-cost MacBook with as little as 128GB storage, an A18 Pro chip inside, and a number of other compromises over the cheapest current model in this product portfolio that will reportedly push the starting price down to $699 or less.

How excited should you be?





Well, I'm not exactly what you'd call an Apple fanboy, but that rumored price point sure sounds compelling for the new base MacBook, and I'll probably take a look at the company's refreshed MacBook Air and Pro lines too to see if they fit my budget and if their improvements over their already great forerunners are substantial enough.

Because I'm a PhoneArena writer, however, the iPhone 17e still looks like the most exciting product on this slate for me, and I definitely hope that Apple will start its "big week ahead" by unveiling this thing on Monday to stop me from obsessing over whether or not the handset will cost $599 with a "modern" Dynamic Island screen cutout.

