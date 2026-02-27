Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
The Vivo X300 Ultra debuts at MWC and comparisons with the Galaxy S26 Ultra will be inevitable

This year's edition of Mobile World Congress will be held from March 2 to 5.

MWC Vivo
A man holding a white phone.
The Vivo X200 Ultra for reference. | Image by PhoneArena
If you love camera phones, then you've bent the knee to flagships – you just don't get the same level of advanced imaging capabilities from any other phone. If the brand-new Galaxy S26 Ultra, however, is not your cup of tea, you'll soon have another majesty to swear your allegiance to.

I'm referring to the Vivo X300 Ultra, which will be previewed officially for the first time at the upcoming MWC. The Mobile World Congress will be held between March 2 and March 5 in Barcelona.

More phones




Vivo's X300 Ultra debut at the MWC will be complemented by several other phones, too. There'll be various non-Ultra Vivo X300 series devices, the foldable star Vivo X Fold 5 as well as the recently announced Vivo V70 series.

Despite that these handsets are already known (more or less), they'll be available for hands-on demonstrations. MWC attendees will be able to see for themselves what Vivo has managed to accomplish in recent months in terms of cameras, AI and phone performance.

Will you consider getting the Vivo X300 Ultra if it gets a US release?
4 Votes

The main star of the event


Of course, the main star will be the Vivo X300 Ultra. We've covered all credible rumors about this bad boy and based on those, it's expected that we'll get something truly special and spectacular.

As with almost any other 2026 Android flagship, we're pretty sure that we'll get a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset under the hood. However, the Vivo X300 Ultra might get a 6,500–7,000 mAh battery with 100W wired charging speeds, which is way ahead of the 5,000 mAh capacity, 60W speeds of the Galaxy S26 Ultra's cell.

The display could be a 6.82-inch 2K OLED one and I'm sure it'll be bright and rich in color. The camera setup is where the true fun begins, as the main camera could utilize a 200 MP, 1/1.12-inch large sensor. The main camera, however, is expected to offer a 35mm focal length, which is much different from the ~23–24mm that virtually all phones offer as "main".

See, a ~23–24mm focal length is wide-angle, not very "natural". A 35mm focal length is noticeably narrower, meaning it captures a tighter field of view and less of the surrounding scene. This perspective is more natural and closer to how the human eye sees subjects, with less edge distortion. As a result, photos may look more realistic and better suited for portraits or everyday shots, but they will fit fewer elements into the frame compared to typical phone cameras.

So, does this mean the Vivo X300 Ultra won't have a 24mm mode in its camera app? Quite the contrary: it most likely will, but it'll be an in-sensor crop from the ultra-wide camera, which is expected to pack a large 50 MP, 1/1.28-inch sensor.

We're expecting another 200 MP sensor for the dedicated periscope zoom snapper on the X300 Ultra. It could be paired with a dedicated multi-spectrum sensor for accurate tones and the phone might have improved video capabilities.

Heated rivalry


I can't wait for the Vivo X300 Ultra not just because I want to see it perform against the Galaxy S26 Ultra and the iPhone 17 Pro Max, but it'll be interesting to see it go toe to toe with the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and the upcoming Oppo Find X9 Ultra.

We'll perform our own in-depth PhoneArena reviews and comparisons, so stay tuned!

