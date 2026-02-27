Samsung confirms the Galaxy S26 Edge and Galaxy Z TriFold 2 are both in limbo
If you were holding out hope that the Galaxy S26 family would eventually get an ultra-thin member, it's probably time to give that up.
Despite looking gorgeous, the Galaxy S25 Edge has been a big box-office lemon. | Image by PhoneArena
Much like its Cupertino-based arch-rival, the world's number two smartphone vendor generally avoids talking specifics about unreleased or cancelled products shortly after a glamorous launch event.
But for some reason, Samsung Mobile Experience Business COO Won-Joon Choi made an exception to that rule on the heels of this week's Galaxy S26 family announcement, very candidly discussing (or at least hinting at) his company's intentions for a new iPhone Air rival, a second-gen Galaxy Z TriFold, and even an oft-rumored new addition (with a different form factor) to the "traditional" Galaxy Fold line.
The Galaxy S26 Edge is probably not happening
What seemed all but certain around five months ago, then unlikely, then probable, then pretty much out of the question again is now officially ruled out... more or less. The super-slim Galaxy S26 Edge that was purportedly originally meant to replace both the S25 Edge and S25 Plus is almost definitely not coming at any point this year, and as you can imagine, the cancelled handset's predecessor is the reason why.
According to Won-Joon Choi, the Galaxy S25 Edge's sales have been "relatively lower than other lineups", which feels like a nice and vague way to corroborate all the rumors and reports that claimed no one bought this (beautiful) stinker all these months since its May 2025 commercial debut.
Are you sad to hear that the S26 Edge is (probably) dead?
Technically, a decision hasn't yet been made as to "when" Samsung might release a Galaxy S25 Edge sequel, but although such a device is apparently "still being considered", I highly doubt it will ever become a commercial reality. And if the Galaxy S26 Edge never ends up materializing, it also seems unlikely that Samsung will go back in time next year and release a Galaxy S27 Edge to take on a second-gen iPhone Air some insiders are not yet convinced it's happening either.
Samsung wants to give you "as many" foldable options as possible
Now here's where things get interesting (and a lot less depressing). In regard to Samsung's foldable portfolio, Won-Joon Choi is not in a position to (explicitly) confirm any future releases, but that "Galaxy Wide Fold" we've been hearing so much about of late is clearly on the table, as consumers want to be offered different "experiences" and options, and the world's second-largest smartphone manufacturer is very much committed to making as many of those experiences possible.
The Galaxy Z TriFold might be too sophisticated and expensive to get a sequel. | Image by PhoneArena
Intriguingly, however, that may not include a sequel to the groundbreaking Galaxy Z TriFold, which, like the Galaxy S26 Edge, is still being analyzed but seems unlikely (at least if you read between the lines of Choi's statements) due to the product's "engineering complexity" and sky-high production costs.
Obviously, the first-of-a-kind Galaxy Wide Fold (whose name is not yet confirmed) is likely to arrive alongside a more "conventional" Galaxy Z Fold 8, as well as a Galaxy Z Flip 8, in the summer.
And here's an interesting fact about the Privacy Display
Did you know that the Galaxy S26 Ultra's marquee feature was initially supposed to make its grand debut on last year's Galaxy S25 Ultra? I don't think anyone knew that before today (at least not for sure), and another surprising revelation is that the technology has actually been in the works for about three years, which explains why it looks so polished and mature... so far.
The Privacy Display is exclusive to the Galaxy S26 Ultra, but that might change down the line. | Image by PhoneArena
Unsurprisingly, Samsung is considering "propagating" the Privacy Display functionality to "other models" besides its most expensive non-foldable phone, but it's unclear when any such expansion might happen and what "other models" will get the technology when it's deemed "mature" enough.
Finally, the company wants the world to know that the S Pen is not dying (despite becoming less and less functional with each new generation), but instead it's likely to get "more advanced" soon and carry a lower "penalty" for supporting devices. In other words, Samsung is working on a thinner and less power-hungry stylus that would require fewer resources from and allow future phones to be slimmer as well. That sounds positively dreamy, but alas, no timeline details were shared with this particular news teaser.
