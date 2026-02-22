Reserve your next Galaxy device here!

Everything we are expecting from Apple's "Special Experience" event the first week of March

Apple's big March surprise: A three-day flurry of new products.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Tablets iPhone iPad Laptops
Apple March Event Invite
Apple's March Event Invite | Image by Apple
If you've been waiting for the right time to buy a new MacBook or iPad, you might want to start circling the first week of March on your calendars, as it seems that Apple might have something special in the works for us all. While normally we expect Apple to make one big, flashy announcement, it seems that they are trying something a little different this time around, and a new report suggests that we might expect a three-day flurry of news that might just revolutionize the way you think about Apple’s entry-level products.

A three-day flurry of news


In his most recent newsletter, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg News suggests that Apple is planning a series of unveilings that will start on Monday, March 2nd, and continue through Wednesday, March 4th. Additionally, rather than having a single keynote announcement event, the final day is being described as a "Special Apple Experience." They are even inviting key attendees to specific locations in New York, London, and Shanghai to get a chance to play around with the new products.

Recommended For You

What is likely on the menu


  1. A brand-new low-cost MacBook: This one is expected to be the star of the show, and it might feature a new design and some new colors to set it apart from the rest.
  2. The iPhone 17e: Following in the footsteps of previous iPhone models, this one is expected to feature everything you'd expect from Apple, but at a lower price point.
  3. Updated iPads: We are expecting a new iPad Air model featuring a powerful M4 chip and a new entry-level iPad model featuring the A18 chip.
  4. MacBook Pro/Air: Faster processors are expected to be released for the laptops, bringing them up to speed with Apple’s latest technology.

The term "Experience" is a bit ambiguous, but generally speaking, it means that there’s a physical change that’s worthy of being seen in person. Apple wouldn’t fly people from all over the world to see a faster processor, so that leaves the affordable MacBook to be seen, and I'm hoping that’s going to be quite a change.

Why this release schedule is notable


This multi-day release schedule allows them to give the people exactly what they're looking for without any filler. If you're a student or someone who simply wants a reliable device to get work done, browse the web, etc., that new affordable MacBook is probably going to be your best bet. On the other hand, if you're looking to get your hands on a good "starter" iPhone, the 17e seems like the obvious choice.

I get the idea that Apple is going all out to take on their competition in the affordable range of devices, offering modern designs to those who may not wish to spend that much money.

Which of these "budget" updates are you most excited to see?
3 Votes


The Apple "Experience"


I have to say that I really like the idea of this blitz-style release of new devices. Personally, I think it’s worth waiting for major purchases until that first week of March passes. While you may not need the latest and greatest, these product releases tend to have some amazing sales on the previous generation of products available elsewhere.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Samsung S4 Mini Sealed/Unopened

by darkdrak88 • 4

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra reportedly only has two online exclusive color options
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra reportedly only has two online exclusive color options
The Galaxy S26 pricing saga is getting out of hand, and there's no one to blame but Samsung
The Galaxy S26 pricing saga is getting out of hand, and there's no one to blame but Samsung
Foldable iPhone display production timetable says it loud and clear: get your wallets ready
Foldable iPhone display production timetable says it loud and clear: get your wallets ready
You're not having a stroke, Google simply changed the Chrome for Android Home icon
You're not having a stroke, Google simply changed the Chrome for Android Home icon
Galaxy Z TriFold is proving to be a regretful purchase for some early adopters
Galaxy Z TriFold is proving to be a regretful purchase for some early adopters
Another key Verizon executve is leaving
Another key Verizon executve is leaving

Latest News

With up to $250 in savings, the Razr (2025) is your cheapest entry to the foldable lifestyle
With up to $250 in savings, the Razr (2025) is your cheapest entry to the foldable lifestyle
We didn't get the iPhone update we wanted, but these iOS 26.4 Beta 1 features shouldn't be sidelined
We didn't get the iPhone update we wanted, but these iOS 26.4 Beta 1 features shouldn't be sidelined
Apple in line for huge multi-billion refund after Supreme Court ruling
Apple in line for huge multi-billion refund after Supreme Court ruling
Everything we are expecting from Apple's "Special Experience" event the first week of March
Everything we are expecting from Apple's "Special Experience" event the first week of March
11-inch iPad Air (M3) drops to irresistible price after $110 discount
11-inch iPad Air (M3) drops to irresistible price after $110 discount
Apple is working on a new way for your gadgets to see the world
Apple is working on a new way for your gadgets to see the world
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless