Everything we are expecting from Apple's "Special Experience" event the first week of March

Which of these "budget" updates are you most excited to see? The redesigned low-cost MacBook The "affordable" iPhone 17e The more powerful entry-level iPad I'm more interested in the high-end MacBook Pro updates Vote 3 Votes

The Apple "Experience"

I get the idea that Apple is going all out to take on their competition in the affordable range of devices, offering modern designs to those who may not wish to spend that much money.I have to say that I really like the idea of this blitz-style release of new devices. Personally, I think it’s worth waiting for major purchases until that first week of March passes. While you may not need the latest and greatest, these product releases tend to have some amazing sales on the previous generation of products available elsewhere.