Everything we are expecting from Apple's "Special Experience" event the first week of March
Apple's big March surprise: A three-day flurry of new products.
Apple's March Event Invite | Image by Apple
If you've been waiting for the right time to buy a new MacBook or iPad, you might want to start circling the first week of March on your calendars, as it seems that Apple might have something special in the works for us all. While normally we expect Apple to make one big, flashy announcement, it seems that they are trying something a little different this time around, and a new report suggests that we might expect a three-day flurry of news that might just revolutionize the way you think about Apple’s entry-level products.
In his most recent newsletter, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg News suggests that Apple is planning a series of unveilings that will start on Monday, March 2nd, and continue through Wednesday, March 4th. Additionally, rather than having a single keynote announcement event, the final day is being described as a "Special Apple Experience." They are even inviting key attendees to specific locations in New York, London, and Shanghai to get a chance to play around with the new products.
The term "Experience" is a bit ambiguous, but generally speaking, it means that there’s a physical change that’s worthy of being seen in person. Apple wouldn’t fly people from all over the world to see a faster processor, so that leaves the affordable MacBook to be seen, and I'm hoping that’s going to be quite a change.
This multi-day release schedule allows them to give the people exactly what they're looking for without any filler. If you're a student or someone who simply wants a reliable device to get work done, browse the web, etc., that new affordable MacBook is probably going to be your best bet. On the other hand, if you're looking to get your hands on a good "starter" iPhone, the 17e seems like the obvious choice.
I have to say that I really like the idea of this blitz-style release of new devices. Personally, I think it’s worth waiting for major purchases until that first week of March passes. While you may not need the latest and greatest, these product releases tend to have some amazing sales on the previous generation of products available elsewhere.
A three-day flurry of news
What is likely on the menu
- A brand-new low-cost MacBook: This one is expected to be the star of the show, and it might feature a new design and some new colors to set it apart from the rest.
- The iPhone 17e: Following in the footsteps of previous iPhone models, this one is expected to feature everything you'd expect from Apple, but at a lower price point.
- Updated iPads: We are expecting a new iPad Air model featuring a powerful M4 chip and a new entry-level iPad model featuring the A18 chip.
- MacBook Pro/Air: Faster processors are expected to be released for the laptops, bringing them up to speed with Apple’s latest technology.
Why this release schedule is notable
Apple's invitation to the special 'Apple Experience' event in New York. | Image by Apple (via Mark Gurman/Bloomberg News
I get the idea that Apple is going all out to take on their competition in the affordable range of devices, offering modern designs to those who may not wish to spend that much money.
Which of these "budget" updates are you most excited to see?
The Apple "Experience"
