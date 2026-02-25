T-Mobile announces its $1,300 Galaxy S26 Ultra on Us deal
New and existing T-Mobile subscribers can take advantage of great deals for the Galaxy S26 line.
T-Mobile has great deals on the Galaxy S26 line. | Image by PhoneArena
T-Mobile didn't wait for Samsung's Unpacked event to finish before it announced its Galaxy S26 Ultra on Us deal. It's the carrier's richest Samsung deal yet with a valuation of $1,300. T-Mobile is accepting pre-orders on the phone right now, with full availability on March 11. And if you bundle your pre-order with T-Mobile 5G Home Internet, you'll get $20 a month in savings along with a $350 Samsung gift card.
New and existing T-Mobile customers have great deals to choose from on the Galaxy S26 series
The Galaxy S26 Ultra and the rest of the Galaxy S26 line will take advantage of capabilities available only on T-Mobile's 5G Advanced network. This delivers a faster, more responsive experience to users with a reduction in lag. The 5G Advanced network uses 6-downlink carrier aggregation, Uplink carrier aggregation and Uplink Tx switching on T-Mobile’s Nationwide 5G Advanced network. If you consider a standard 5G connection to be a one-lane highway, the 6-downlink carrier aggregation would be a six-lane super highway.
New and existing T-Mobile customers can score a Galaxy S26 series handset on the carrier by taking advantage of one of the following deals:
- Galaxy S26 Ultra on Us-Add a new line and you can get up to $1,300 off any Galaxy S26 series device without having to trade in a phone. The same deal is available to those who trade in an eligible device in any condition on the Experience Beyond or Go5G Next plans.
- Galaxy S26+ on Us-Take up to $1,100 off on any phone in the Galaxy S26 line by trading in an eligible device in working condition on the Experience More or Go5G Plus plans.
- Galaxy S26 on Us-Take up to $900 off any phone in the Galaxy S26 series by adding a line on the Experience More or Go5G Plus plans.
The carrier has some additional deals for you
In addition, you can get $40 off the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, or other select Samsung Buds, when you pre-order any Galaxy S26 device either online or via the T-Life app. Add a tablet line, and you will receive a Galaxy Tab A11+ on Us. Add a watch line to your T-Mobile account, and you will get $400 off any Galaxy smartwatch. Phone offers are based on 24 monthly bill credits.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. | Image by T-Mobile
At T-Mobile, availability of the new Galaxy S26 series looks like this:
Galaxy S26 is offered in Black, White, Sky Blue and Cobalt Violet with storage options of 256GB and 512GB starting at $37.50/month ($0 down; $899.99).
Galaxy S26+ is offered in Black, White, Sky Blue and Cobalt Violet with 256GB and 512GB of storage starting at $45.84/month ($0 down; $1,099.99).
Galaxy S26 Ultra is available in Black, White, Sky Blue and Cobalt Violet in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB starting at $54.17/month ($0 down; $1,299.99).
T-Mobile customers get rewards from T-Mobile Tuesdays
Here's a deal for both T-Mobile and UScellular customers. Bundle any three accessories such as charging products, screen protectors and cases, and you can take 25% off the cost of what T-Mobile calls "essentials."
Of course, T-Mobile subscribers get their perks such as Netflix and Hulu on Us, and Apple TV+ for just $3/month. And there is the greatest rewards program offered by any of the major U.S. carriers. That of course is T-Mobile Tuesdays. You can switch to T-Mobile in just 15 minutes and have your new devices arrive the same day through Door Dash.
UScellular subscribers have two special deals to consider:
- Galaxy S26+ on Us-UScellular customers can take up to $1,100 off by trading in a phone and adding a new line or upgrading on Everyday or Even Better Unlimited data plans.
- Galaxy S26 on Us-UScellular customers can get up to $900 off. What they need to do is add a new line on any Unlimited data plan (with a trade-in), or on Everyday or Even Better Unlimited data plans (no trade-in necessary).
