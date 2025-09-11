Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

A 43% discount just made the Beats Studio Pro an impulse buy

The headphones deliver premium sound, have effective ANC, offer solid battery life of up to 40 hours per charge, and are a no-brainer at this price.

The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 may be a hot pick for athletes and gym rats on Amazon right now, but if you prefer over-ear headphones instead, we’re sure you’ll like Amazon’s deal on the high-end Beats Studio Pro.

These puppies are currently selling for a whopping 43% off, which means you can snag a pair for just under $200. Thanks to that massive discount, you’ll be looking at $150 in savings, which is a bonkers deal. Furthermore, almost all color options are available at this discount, allowing you to grab the one that best fits your taste.

Sure, spending $200 on a set of headphones isn’t a small feat; however, these aren’t just any cans. These are Beats’ flagship headphones, which also rank among the best on the market, delivering top-quality sound with punchy bass and clear highs. They also support head tracking and Apple’s Spatial Audio, offering surround sound for an even more incredible listening experience.

Another highlight is their effective ANC, which does a pretty solid job at stopping pesky noises from ruining your listening sessions. They’re also comfy and deliver a good fit — as long as you don’t have large ears. Yep, unfortunately, these cans are on the smaller side and have small ear cups, which may not fit well on everyone. Then again, you’ll have 30 days to ask for a refund, so we don’t think that this should stop you from scoring a pair at 43% off.

Moreover, the headphones bring a lot to the table at their current price, including up to 40 hours of listening time, with fast charging that offers up to an additional 4 hours after a quick 10-minute top-up. So, don’t waste any more time and score a pair with this deal now!

