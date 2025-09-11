Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 get sweet discount on Amazon, becoming hot pick for athletes

The earbuds deliver premium sound with punchy bass, all while packing effective ANC, incredible battery life, and a stable fit. Don't miss out!

Gym rats know the importance of music in their workouts. A powerful, blood-pumping beat can motivate you to lift heavier weights or give you an extra push to beat a personal record. That’s why having great-sounding earbuds is a must for serious gym goers and athletes.

Of course, a pair of workout earphones should also be extremely durable and offer a secure fit. After all, you don’t want to constantly push your earbuds back into your ears while running on the treadmill. So, when shopping for new earphones for the gym, you’re probably eyeing devices like the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2, which not only have hooks designed to keep them in place during intense activity but also offer excellent sound and ANC, complemented by heart rate monitoring.

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: Save 20% on Amazon!

$50 off (20%)
Amazon has slashed $50 off the price of the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2, allowing you to grab a pair for just under $200. The earbuds deliver top-quality sound with a punchy bass, have effective ANC, and offer up to 45 hours of playtime with the case. Act fats and save while the offer lasts!
Yep, that’s right! These puppies can track your heart rate, which is neat, albeit a bit redundant if you already have an Apple Watch that does that, but we digress. Furthermore, you probably won’t buy these because of the fact that they can monitor your heart rate, but for their punchy bass, which is important during workouts.

Since gyms aren’t exactly the quietest places, especially with the grunters, heavy breathers, and not-so-blood-pumping music, Apple has made sure the ANC is pretty effective. The earbuds silence most pesky noises seamlessly, letting you enjoy your workouts with as few distractions as possible. Meanwhile, the IPX4 water resistance rating allows them to survive even the heaviest of your workouts, all while their up-to-10-hours battery life — up to 45 hours with the case and ANC turned on — ensures your music won’t stop even during your longest workout sessions.

You’re probably curious by now how you can get these high-end earbuds for the gym. Well, these puppies can currently be yours for $50 off on Amazon, which means you can get a pair for just under $200. On top of that, all color options are selling at the same discount, letting you score the one that best fits your style. So, if the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 check all the right boxes for you, too, act fast and save while you can!

