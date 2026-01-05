Up to $600 off + $400 in freebies is the 1TB Razr Ultra deal I’ve been dreaming of as a fan
The phone ticks all the right boxes and even comes with a free smartwatch and earbuds.
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Motorola’s latest deal on its top-of-the-line foldable, the Razr Ultra (2025).As a foldable fan currently rocking a Razr phone, I just couldn’t resist writing a dedicated post for
Should you go ahead and score a brand-new Razr Ultra (2025) for up to $600 off and a bunch of freebies? Well, I honestly believe you should. Even when you exclude the fact you’re getting one of the best phones on the market at a massive discount, complemented by a free smartwatch and earbuds, the phone brings a lot to the table.
Overall, the 1TB version of the Razr Ultra (2025) is just unmissable with this generous deal. That’s why I urge you not to hesitate and pull the trigger now while it’s still up for grabs!
Right now, the 1TB version of this powerhouse is selling for a whopping $400 off its price, dropping it to $1,099.99. I know this isn’t new, as the tech giant has offered this discount numerous times already. However, in addition to saving $400, you can also save an extra $200 with an eligible trade-in. Even better, Motorola says it gives this discount with most trade-ins, increasing your chances to score an additional $200 off even further.
On top of a $400 markdown and a $200 trade-in price cut, Motorola lets you also score a free Moto Watch Fit and Moto Buds+ with your purchase. And that saves you an additional $400. In other words, you have the rare opportunity to save up to $1,000 by taking advantage of this deal.
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Should you go ahead and score a brand-new Razr Ultra (2025) for up to $600 off and a bunch of freebies? Well, I honestly believe you should. Even when you exclude the fact you’re getting one of the best phones on the market at a massive discount, complemented by a free smartwatch and earbuds, the phone brings a lot to the table.
For instance, its Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 16GB of RAM allow it to tackle absolutely anything you throw its way. Moreover, its 7.0-inch AMOLED inner display features a high 2912 x 1224 resolution and HDR support, meaning you’ll enjoy stunning visuals when streaming content. And since cameras are also important these days, the 50MP main snapper on board takes equally breathtaking photos.
Overall, the 1TB version of the Razr Ultra (2025) is just unmissable with this generous deal. That’s why I urge you not to hesitate and pull the trigger now while it’s still up for grabs!
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