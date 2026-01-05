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Amazon slashes $150 off the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025), dropping it to its lowest price

The watch ranks among the best on the market and is unmissable right now!

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A promotional image for the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025).
       View now at Amazon  
Looking for the best Galaxy smartwatch on the market but don’t want to spend almost $650 on one? Well, I hear you! The Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) may bring a lot to the table, but its price tag, well, it's as steep as they get. Fortunately, Amazon is offering a sweet $150 discount on the model in Titanium Gray.

Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025): Save $150 on Amazon!

$150 off (23%)
Amazon has slashed a whole $150 off the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025). This brings it to just under $500, which is the lowest price I've ever seen for this handsome fella on Amazon. The watch boasts a durable design and is loaded with features, turning it into an even bigger treat now that it's selling for $150 off. Don't hesitate!
Buy at Amazon
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Thanks to this generous markdown, you now have the unmissable opportunity to score Samsung’s best timepiece yet for just south of $500. The best part? This is the lowest point it has fallen to on Amazon, making this deal one you just can’t afford to miss.

Being Samsung’s top-of-the-line timepiece, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) just ticks all the right boxes, making it a must-have for a Galaxy user with an active lifestyle. Boasting a titanium case and a sapphire crystal AMOLED touchscreen display, this bad boy can definitely take a beating, which should give you peace of mind that it can resist accidental bashes into chairs, doors, or... huge rocks.

Since it runs on Wear OS, it also comes with lifestyle features such as NFC for contactless payments, smart notifications, phone call support, and the ability to run third-party apps downloaded from the Google Play Store. Of course, it rocks all the health-tracking functionalities you expect to find on a modern high-end timepiece, including Samsung’s body composition analysis.

Now, add a 590mAh battery that lasts up to two to three days on a single charge, and you get a smartwatch that can be a trusty companion in your adventures. That’s why if it fits the bill, act fast and save with this deal now while you still can!

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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