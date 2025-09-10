Apple quietly made the 'vanilla' iPhone 17 so good that I couldn't care less about the iPhone Air





Instead, it was the non-Pro Instead, it was the non-Pro iPhone 16 that dominated the hierarchy during the first three months of the year, looking likely to follow in the "vanilla" iPhone 15 's footsteps from last year as the number one global performer of 2025. Despite all that, it feels like this year's sequel to the massively popular 6.1-inch handset isn't getting the respect and buzz it objectively deserves, which I'm here today to try to correct.

No, the iPhone 17 is not "lighter than air." So what?





either. But other big words and phrases like "breakthrough design", "impossibly thin and light", "innovative camera experiences", "innovative internal architecture", and "huge leap in design and engineering" were not only used but obsessively repeated during the announcement of a product that's... really not that special when you look below the surface. Technically, Apple didn't use that cheesy (and phony) advertising slogan for the "groundbreaking" iPhone Air's introduction either. But other big words and phrases like "breakthrough design", "impossibly thin and light", "innovative camera experiences", "innovative internal architecture", and "huge leap in design and engineering" were not only used but obsessively repeated during the announcement of a product that's... really not that special when you look below the surface.









iPhone 16 iPhone 17 iPhone Air Have you ever used or at least held the 6.1-inchin your hand for more than a couple of minutes? If yes, you probably already know heft was never one of the phone's problems. So, no, you're unlikely to find theto be chunky or bulky in real-life use at 7.95mm thick and 177 grams, although those numbers are obviously not as impressive as the's 5.64mm waist and 165-gram weight... on paper.





iPhone 17 manages to squeeze considerably more screen real estate into a body that's only seven grams heavier and under 0.2mm thicker than that of the iPhone 16 , and I believe that's a bigger "leap in design and engineering" than anything the iPhone Air But you know what other number I find impressive, and most likely not just on paper? 6.3 inches. Yes, themanages to squeeze considerably more screen real estate into a body that's only seven grams heavier and under 0.2mm thicker than that of the, and I believe that's a bigger "leap in design and engineering" than anything thebrings to the table.





iPhone 17 is not exactly "innovative" in any department, but let's be honest, neither is the iPhone Air , especially after the Galaxy S25 Edge iPhone 17 's two 48MP rear-facing cameras, thank you very much! And yes, I will admit that theis not exactly "innovative" in any department, but let's be honest, neither is the, especially after thelaunch. "Innovative camera experiences" with a single 48MP rear-facing snapper? I'd rather get the "non-innovative" experiences provided by the's two 48MP rear-facing cameras, thank you very much!



Do you like the iPhone 17 or the iPhone Air more? Affordable iPhone 17 with dual cameras for the win! The ultra-thin iPhone Air is the one I'll buy I like a different iPhone model more I like a different phone from a different brand more Affordable iPhone 17 with dual cameras for the win! 73.91% The ultra-thin iPhone Air is the one I'll buy 13.04% I like a different iPhone model more 0% I like a different phone from a different brand more 13.04%









That may not sound like a big difference, but only because I haven't gotten to the iPhone 17 's arguably most important advantage over its first-of-a-kind Air-branded brother.

The best value proposition in Apple's product portfolio this holiday season?









But what's certainly (more than) a little surprising is that the non-Pro iPhone 17 has somehow managed to retain the iPhone 16 's $799 starting price... while also expanding its base storage from 128 to 256 gigs. Now that's what I call a true "breakthrough" for Apple, and quite possibly the best way to beat the likes of Samsung, Google, and OnePlus at their own game.













iPhone 17 ... and pay far less attention to the gimmicky (and frankly, not that good-looking) iPhone Air . It honestly blows my mind that Apple has made this very inspired pricing decision about the sequel to its most successful handset rather than the follow-up to the less popular iPhone 16 Pro , but instead of questioning why that's the case, I think we should all be thankful for the... and pay far less attention to the gimmicky (and frankly, not that good-looking)







