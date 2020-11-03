How to turn off the iPhone 12 Pro 5G data speeds









How do I turn 5G off on my iPhone 12?

1. Go to Settings > Cellular > Cellular Data Options.

2. Choose the Voice & Data option.

3. Tap on the LTE option to switch off the default 5G Auto and make your iPhone 12 roam with 4G connectivity only.

4. Enjoy 20% battery gains compared to browsing or downloading when connected to a 5G network.



Choosing between the iPhone 12 automatic 5G settings and Smart Data





Even if you choose to keep your iPhone 12 in the default 5G Auto mode, Apple's new Smart Data Mode in Settings > Cellular > Cellular Data Options > Data Mode has been specifically crafted for the 5G era.





Apple knows that you only need to be on 5G speeds when streaming or downloading something, so it provided an extra 5G setting to manage data on the iPhone 12:





Allow more data on 5G : this one is the heavy 5G hitter that lets you FaceTime or stream video in high definition, or download OTA iOS updates.

: this one is the heavy 5G hitter that lets you FaceTime or stream video in high definition, or download OTA iOS updates. Standard : here you keep the automatic updates feature, but lose FaceTime and video streaming quality.

: here you keep the automatic updates feature, but lose FaceTime and video streaming quality. Low Data Mode : automatic updates and background tasks are put on pause to save your precious data allotments.



How can I tell if my iPhone 12 is on 5G/4G?





Apple is providing a few visual cues on the iPhone 12, 12 mini, Pro and Max models to tell you whether you are connected to a 5G network. Here's how to tell when your iPhone 12 is using T-Mobile, Verizon or AT&T's 5G network: