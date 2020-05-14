Apple Wearables

Apple Glasses AR headset won't launch until at least 2022

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 14, 2020, 2:51 PM
Apple Glasses AR headset won't launch until at least 2022
There have been several leaks related to the highly anticipated AR headset from Apple in recent months. But according to one analyst, the product is still at least two years away from being released.

Apple Glasses won't hit shelves until 2022


In a note to investors seen by MacRumors, reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that he expects the Apple AR headset, which may be called Apple Glasses, to launch in 2020 at the earliest. Further delays due to the current pandemic or possible complications were not ruled out, however. 

The timeline falls in line with what DigiTimes recently reported based on information from suppliers who are working to ramp up development. It also corroborates the 2022 launch date provided by The Information. 

Bloomberg has been less aggressive with its launch estimates and previously reported a release in 2023. Jon Prosser, on the other hand, suggested recently that the product could be unveiled as early as next year. 

Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean a release will happen next year. As typically happens when Apple debuts an all-new product category, the announcement should precede a launch several months later. 

If Apple were to unveil the product at WWDC 2021, for example, it could choose to release the product in early 2021. Alternatively, it might be announced at September and released in the Spring of 2021.

