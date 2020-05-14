The iPhone SE recycled part costs bring a hefty profit margin for Apple



Apple iPhone SE 2020 vs iPhone 8 interchangeable repair parts:



Display assembly

Camera

SIM tray

Taptic Engine

Speaker

Unfortunately, Apple swapped just enough stuff around that you can't use, say, an iPhone 8 replacement battery as a



The LTE antennas inside differ as well, and perhaps the camera packaging, though they look like identical parts. The thing most likely to break, though - the 4.7" Retina display - is interchangeable between the two phones, so repairs would come very cheap. Apple iPhone SE 2020 vs iPhone 8 interchangeable repair parts:Unfortunately, Apple swapped just enough stuff around that you can't use, say, an iPhone 8 replacement battery as a bolt -on directly, as the connectors are slightly different, or the home button.The LTE antennas inside differ as well, and perhaps the camera packaging, though they look like identical parts. The thing most likely to break, though - the 4.7" Retina display - is interchangeable between the two phones, so repairs would come very cheap.





You wouldn't want to swap that directly, though, as you'd lose the individual True Tone calibrations. Sorry, you won't gain 3D Touch if you do it, either. The moral of the story? Despite its rock bottom for Apple's standards pricing of $399, the iPhone SE (2020) commands quite a hefty margin for Apple, as it didn't spend much on R&D, and is mainly using repurposed older parts for it.





It does, however, fill an existing market niche mixture of nostalgic iPhone owners and compact phone lovers that will have a futureproof munchkin for at least the next two years. Those 5G phones may be all the rage now, but there is barely network support, and Apple will be laughing all the way to the bank considering that the iPhone SE 2020 costs next to nothing to put together in parts, and its margins are likely in the 200-300 percentage points.

Besides the bill-of-materials profits, Apple will be vastly expanding its market share across the globe in times when phone sales take a nosedive due to the coronavirus pandemic. With that market share comes immense increase in access to its subscription services, too.