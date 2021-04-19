Apple Fitness+ adds workouts for pregnant women and the elderly
Now Apple has introduced brand new workouts geared specifically toward pregnancy and older adults, as well as several new Yoga, High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), and Strength workouts for beginners.
10 new workouts will help ladies in any stage of pregnancy stay fit, and every workout is a quick 10 minutes long session. Future moms can do these exercises separately or mix them with other Fitness+ routines and there are also tips to make the workouts as comfortable as possible with the help of a pillow.
Apple Fitness+ is available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK, and the US for $9.99 (US) per month or $79.99 (US) per year. If you purchase Apple Watch Series 3 or later you’ll get three months of Fitness+ for free.